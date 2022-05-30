Another mass shooting, more children dead, still no action from lawmakers | READER COMMENTARY

School shooting doesn’t even rank first in senator discussion

In the wake of yet another mass shooting, the Senate engaged in yet another fruitless gun control debate (”Senate Republicans block domestic terrorism bill and gun policy debate,” May 26). It would only have taken the last sentence of the article to highlight the fact that this, like all previous tragedies, will soon be just another statistic with a majority of senators finding a variety of reasons for not upsetting the powerful gun lobby. It reads: “The Texas school shooting was a secondary topic at the senators’ private GOP luncheon on Wednesday.”

— Sabine Oishi, Baltimore

Times change, so should the Constitution

There are people who think that what the original drafters of the Constitution wrote should be locked in stone, and no changes should be accepted. Let’s look at some of those things. First, they did not include the Bill of Rights. Second, they screwed up in how the president and vice president were voted for by the Electoral College and had to fix that with the 12th Amendment. Third, they accepted slavery. And let’s not forget that senators were not elected by the people until the 17th Amendment in 1913. And those “people” were only male voters until the 19th amendment was passed six years later.

Since we now see that the drafters were just fallible people (and every one of them white men with significant wealth and property), its time to fix one of those errors that may have seemed reasonable in 1787 but makes no sense in the modern era. The 2nd amendment needs to be repealed. Period. Although people may have a right to bear arms (i.e., own guns and rifles) that right can be infringed. We can start with the reasonable position that no private citizen needs or has a right to own AR-15 type weapons whose only purpose is to kill the most people in the shortest amount of time. The time to act is now. Today.

— Mark Brenner, Baltimore

Is hope all we have to keep our kids safe?

My eyes water and my chest aches knowing that when my son enters preschool (if he makes it through day care) I just have to hope that no one picks his school that he is not on the wrong side of chance because apparently guns are worth that.

— James Allman, Bethesda

Real insanity is doing nothing about assault weapons again

We will solve the school shooting problem in this country when we learn to love our children more than our guns.

— Larry Feldman, Baltimore

‘Well regulated’ key to 2nd Amendment

Could I be the only person who thinks we should stop emphasizing the second half of the second amendment and ignoring the first half? It seems reasonable to me that only those who are part of a “well regulated militia” should be able to possess weapons of war.

— Michael Cooper, Baltimore

Thoughts and prayers don’t cut it

When I started hearing the reports coming out of Uvalde, Texas, I was brought to tears. Then I read the 2nd Amendment of our Constitution, looking for where people are given the right to buy and own guns that are made for only one thing: killing other people — where that right says they can use these guns to kill grade school children or people who are a different color than them or who might worship in a way that is different from their way.

I know this may come as a surprise to a lot of people, but nowhere in the Constitution did I find that anyone has been given that right. It says “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Civilians no longer expect to use their household weapons for militia duty, although they still keep and bear arms to defend against common criminals (as well as for hunting and other forms of recreation). There is some question regarding carrying guns in public. I didn’t hear of these school children in Texas being a threat to the 18-year-old gunman. But something must have given the gunman the thought that the 2nd Amendment gave him the right to buy guns and ammunition on his 18th birthday and then go shoot his grandmother in the face and then go on to the school and shoot these children.

The same thoughts that must have crossed the mind of the gunman who killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut almost a decade ago. Or the gunman who killed 10 Black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, this month. As hard as I looked at the 2nd Amendment, I didn’t find that anyone had been given that right.

Thoughts and prayers don’t cut it anymore. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. It’s time for our elected officials to grow a backbone and pass laws to stop these killings. Stop giving in to the NRA and the GOP, and do the right thing.

— David Gosey, Towson