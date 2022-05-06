Abortion: a woman’s right to choose — or a state’s right to refuse? | READER COMMENTARY

Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

More rights in jeopardy if Supreme Court morjority continues its mission

The Supreme Court’s stunning draft opinion is an affront to the rights of women across the United States, who should not be denied abortion access (“Interstate abortion battles are expected,” May 5). The language in this opinion sets up a blueprint for other rights to be taken away if they were not enshrined in the original Constitution. Gay rights, same-sex marriage and interracial marriage are all in serious jeopardy now if this court continues it’s mission, which does not represent the missions of the majority of the American people.

Two of the justices, Thomas and Kavanaugh, have the stink of the sexual predator on them and should not be allowed to decide any woman’s fate. At the very least, they should recuse themselves. The actions of this court in overturning Roe v. Wade will result in death for women only to appease a vocal group of extremists. I myself am a rape victim, and this issue is too important to hide behind the language of a document written over 200 years ago, when only white men had rights.

— J. Stone, Westminster

1973 Roe decision was a mistake in need of correction

It is nearly impossible to separate the emotional from the rational in a discussion of abortion, yet in constitutional terms, Roe was an activist judicial mistake that has remained on the books for 49 years. The court erred in 1973, and the only entity that can offer a remedy is the court itself (”Report: Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, draft opinion shows,” May 3).

Although abortion is emotionally charged, the legal issue today is not whether one is anti-abortion or pro-choice, but rather the fact that the court, instead of interpreting, actually created new law in 1973. That was a blunder that has lived on for decades. There exists no right to abortion in the constitution or in federal law. Abortion should exist only when prescribed by law by a legislative body that represents the people and of the various states; a number have done just that, including Maryland.

Since there is no federal law that governs abortion, and it is doubtful Congress could ever agree on this issue, it will be up to the states to determine the future of abortion if Roe is overturned. Many changes often start at the state level before national acceptance. Ours is a federal system, which means the states have power over issues not dictated by the central government in Washington, D.C. If Roe is overturned, many states, such as Maryland, will not be affected at all. Other states will ban abortion. That’s federalism, a basic principle embodied in the Constitution that’s integral to the functioning of our system. It allows California to set emission standards few states adhere to or for Maryland to create specific laws to deal with the fact that 1/7th of our state is underwater.

Since there is no national consensus on abortion, our federal system allows for individual states to set their own guidelines. That’s normal. The Roe decision in 1973 was not. A correction is nearly 50 years overdue.

— Dudley Thompson, Girdletree

Birth control is likely next on the agenda

I couldn’t agree more that Maryland should be a sanctuary state for abortion (“If Roe v. Wade is ultimately overturned, Maryland must become a sanctuary state for abortion,” May 3). Thirty-one years ago the Maryland General Assembly passed, and Gov. Donald Schaefer signed into law, a codification of Roe v. Wade in Maryland. I’m proud to have been a leader of that action. This past session the legislature expanded access to abortion services. Maryland is now equipped to help women in those states that deny their right to an abortion. Roe v. Wade was based upon the privacy rights established by the Griswold v. Connecticut Supreme Court decision, which made birth control legal. I suspect that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, birth control will next be on the agenda of those who favor government control of peoples’ bodies.

— Lawrence LaMotte, Baltimore

Men who don’t use birth control are at the root of the ‘abortion problem’

The leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s possible ruling is just another denial of the rights of women and their bodies. According to The Sun, bringing a pregnancy to term is 33 times more dangerous to the carrier than having an abortion (”If Roe v. Wade is ultimately overturned, Maryland must become a sanctuary state for abortion,” May 3). Since poor little women, who on average make only 82 cents to the men’s $1, can’t be trusted to decide with their doctors whether they should carry a pregnancy to term, I think we should get to the root of the abortion problem: Abortion is only a problem because the men have not used birth control.

Fortunately today, thanks to the miracle of modern science, I suggest we take a new approach: If a woman is forced to carry a pregnancy to term, we should match the baby’s DNA to its father. The baby could then be deposited with the father, along with the hospital bill and any additional bills for prenatal and postnatal expenses.

This would help those men who have neglected their responsibility to use birth control to reap their rewards: a fine young baby to raise on their own! The woman will feel freer to carry the pregnancy to term, since she, the vessel, will know that her expenses are under control and that the child will be provided for. With this little change, I’m sure the rates of abortion, which are already falling, will plummet. I would bet, as an added benefit, the din against women’s right to choose would lessen considerably. Women might even be considered competent to make their own decisions!

A win, win — right?

— Margaret Engvall, Baltimore

Is Maine Sen. Susan Collins really that naive? Or something else?

In response to the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who supports abortion rights but was a pivotal GOP vote for the confirmations of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, says the draft “would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office.” (”Chief Justice Roberts confirms leaked draft opinion on Supreme Court abortion case; Biden warns other rights threatened,” May 3)

Does that surprise her? Does Senator Collins not understand that hearings on Supreme Court nominations have become just another form of partisan political theater, in which the nominees will say or do whatever it takes to get confirmed? Remember, Senator Collins also voted to keep Donald Trump in office when he was impeached the first time because she thought he would learn enough of a lesson from the impeachment itself. Is Senator Collins that naive or gullible, or is she just skilled at rationalizing her party line votes on difficult issues?

— Michael Lee, Towson

The hypocrisy of legislating medical issues

Regarding the abortion issue and the politicians, what gets me is the hypocrisy of it all. Is there a single Republican (or Democratic) legislator who, has a spouse/sister/daughter with a medical issue (not to mention rape, etc.), who would not want the ability to make a decision with family, doctor, clergy? Do they really want a government mandate?

— Jeff Schumer, Baltimore

What other precedent will this court overturn?

So, Roe versus Wade is to be struck down? Is Brown versus Board of Education next?

— Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

Do confirmation hearing statements mean nothing to Supreme Court justices?

Justice Roberts might find the leaking of the courts internal briefs regarding Roe v. Wade and “egregious breach of trust” but perhaps so too, thought whoever leaked this information, that Justices Alito, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch had committed the greater sin by lying in their confirmation hearings where they assured everyone with gravitas and sincerity that Roe v. Wade was established precedent. Now that was egregious.

— Peter Bell, Monkton