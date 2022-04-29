Baltimore’s ‘guaranteed income’ pilot program | READER COMMENTARY

Go the extra mile to give young families a leg up, Baltimore

It is encouraging to see the new guaranteed income pilot starting in Baltimore (”Baltimore mayor: A guaranteed income can improve the quality of life for city families,” April 20). Providing cash assistance does contribute to a more stable household, but money alone is insufficient.

When babies enter our lives, the world changes in ways we don’t imagine. Parents who qualify for this pilot are between the ages of 18 and 24 and live 300 % below the federal poverty level. What else do they need in addition to cash assistance? I’m sure the list is long. Let’s give these families a chance for success by including wraparound services, a self-assessment tool or some life coaching to help them identity their options and plan for their family’s future.

Generational poverty is a hard place to get past without guidance and a new vision of what’s possible. It seems to me local agencies refrain from setting a high bar and promoting accountability for fear of embarrassing the people who need help the most. As home to the Bloomberg School of Public Health, University of Maryland School of Social Work, the Annie E. Casey and Abell foundations, and Morgan State University, Baltimore City can design a better pilot. Please don’t let poverty be the legacy for these young families. Go the extra mile to give them a leg up.

— Susan Gossling Walters, white Hall

Baltimore mayor’s guaranteed income pilot will help 200; a restored Child Tax Credit can help the rest

Mayor Brandon Scott recently announced his guaranteed income pilot program (“Baltimore to provide monthly income of $1000 for 200 young parents through pilot program,” April 20), He calls it an “innovative solution” to our city’s tragic number of struggling, low-income families. The Baltimore Sun’s article covering the story explains that $1000 will be paid monthly to 200 young parents. It appears all those parents have to do is earn at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, have at least one child, apply, and get selected by lottery.

But doesn’t this sound familiar? Back in 2021, just a few months ago, every American family who earned at or below a certain threshold qualified for the Child Tax Credit! Those payments, paid monthly, provided critical relief to low-income families. They “improved the quality of life” for many, as the mayor says. Columbia University’s Center for Poverty and Social Policy reports that nearly 4 million children were lifted out of poverty during the life of the Child Tax Credit. That is wonderful news that we taxpayers should feel proud of!

Now, however, the Child Tax Credit payments have ended. Most of those children have fallen back into poverty. On top of that, inflation is costing the average American family $296 per month. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reports that the Child Tax Credit does not cause inflation. Rather, it could help families face inflation. The average CTC payment last year was $444 monthly, offering a critical cushion to struggling families.

Mayor Scott’s guaranteed income pilot will help 200 families and is a fine idea, but what about all the other families who are still struggling? Maryland Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Congressmen Kweisi Mfume, Paul Sarbanes and Dutch Ruppersberger, please put on your most persuasive suits and use your most impassioned voices to convince your leadership to restore Child Tax Credit.

— Jan Kleinman, Baltimore

Low-income Baltimoreans don’t need to be told how to spend guaranteed income

Letter writer Karyn Skaggs, of Columbia, wants to put all kinds of restrictions on Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program (”Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot should have limits on how funds can be used,” April 23). I find her attitude arrogant and officious, as she appears to assume that poor people are incompetent and irresponsible and need supervision. There is no justification for that assumption.

As people who have followed reports of programs that started earlier in other cities already know, poor people have a very good sense of what to do with money when they get it. Reports from Stockton, California, which required only that the participants be at least 18 and reside in a lower-income neighborhood in the city, showed the participants used the money primarily for food, payments at stores like Walmart and Target, and utilities. At the end of a year they were in more stable financial circumstances, and the percentage who could pay cash for an emergency expense had increased from 25% to 52%.

Baltimoreans are certainly as intelligent as the people of Stockton, and I am glad the city will treat them with a similar level of respect. I hope the results of the program will be so encouraging that it will be expanded in future. Being free from constant financial stress ought to be something people can count on in a country as rich as this one.

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

What happens when the money is cut off in two years?

I have never heard of a program that did not have some established indicators that show whether the program was either a success or a failure. As stated in the mayor’s commentary, “A guaranteed income can improve the quality of life for city families” (April 20), when families have a baseline income, they are more equipped to handle material barriers, reduce food insecurity, pay for child care, seek employment, and support the growth of the local economy and small businesses in their communities.” But what guidelines will insure what the money will be used for? The initial article stated that there would be no restrictions on how money would be used.

A guaranteed income for two years will build a financial crutch that will disappear in two years. Why not use the money to establish well paying city jobs that will insure a good income for years to come? At least the families will know they have something that could turn into a permanent situation and insure a better future.

The program has a lot of potential but a lot more thought needs to be put into how to run the program, the goals markers to show the program is accomplishing the goals otherwise the money could be squandered with no real results.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

Guaranteed income program should have work requirements

For an initiative such as this guaranteed income proposal to succeed, the following criteria must be in place: Those applying must be actively employed, or show proof they are actively seeking employment. Once this criteria is met, they are eligible to receive either a monthly bus pass or prepaid gas card, instantly freeing up money used to get to their job. Additionally, they could receive a debit card having a value of “ess than 100.00, which could be used to purchase a lunch while working.

In total, the costs would be far less than $1,000 per month, and, more important, the funds would go to those actually working or actively seeking work. To give out $1,000.00 absent the recipient having a job, or seeking one, will do nothing to encourage that person to seek work. You’re now asking taxpaying city residents to fund individuals who, for whatever reason, aren’t working. “For Hire” signs are plentiful and, should the city go through with this program as planned absent a work requirement, it will achieve nothing.

— Lloyd G. Caster, Baltimore