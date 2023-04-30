Lamar Jackson’s $260-million Ravens contract: a bad idea, some readers say | READER COMMENTARY

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is introduced to the crowd before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. The star player signed a 5-year contract extension with the Ravens worth a reported $260 million, including $185 million guaranteed. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Jackson won’t lead Ravens to Super Bowl title

A COLOSSAL MISTAKE! The Ravens capitulated to Lamar Jackson (one win; three losses in the post season) with an undeserved “$260 million [contract], including $185 million guaranteed” (“Lamar Jackson, Ravens agree to 5-year deal, ending difficult standoff with their franchise player,” April 27). General manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh will come to regret that deal, which is reminiscent of the Orioles disastrous $161-million deal with Chris Davis, including $42 million deferred (”Chris Davis, Orioles agree to 7-year, $161 million deal,” Jan 16). Davis’ career abruptly ended in August 2021 because of injuries. Is Lamar Jackson, a running quarterback, likely to finish his 5-year contract or, like Davis, retire early due to injuries, with a big chunk of the $185 still to be paid?

Even if Jackson finishes the 5-year deal, he will not lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl title. Why? Because he’s an inaccurate passer. He’s prone to missing receivers who are wide-open for touchdowns. He seldom hits receivers in stride, reducing or eliminating yards after the catch. He’s incapable of throwing to a spot before the receiver arrives in order to increase the chances of a completion; rather, the receiver often has to stop and turn toward Jackson before he releases the pass, decreasing the chances of a completion.

Advertisement

Ravens receivers received a bad rap in 2022, not because they aren’t good, but mainly because of Jackson’s passing deficiencies. The additions of Odell Beckman Jr. and Zay Flowers are not likely to significantly improve Jackson’s accuracy (”‘Ravens doing Ravens things again’: Baltimore earns high draft grades after pick of WR Zay Flowers,” April 28). In the current NFL, no matter how good a team’s running game, it needs an accurate passer to win a Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson gas proven time and again that he’s not that guy.

— David Holstein, Parkville

Advertisement

Lamar Jackson deal: 5 more years of mediocrity

It was magical thinking in 2018 for the Ravens to draft a weak-armed running quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Recently the team doubled-down on their mistake by extending Jackson’s contract for 5 more years at a cost of $260 million. There is nothing to celebrate unless 5 more years of mediocrity is what you want for the Ravens.

Mr. DeCosta and the Ravens have done everything in their power to help Lamar Jackson, certainly more than they would do for any other player. To what end? Quarterbacks usually get paid for past performance, but Lamar got a huge payday for something he has not proven that he is capable of doing: getting us deep in the playoffs. Two hundred and sixty million dollars for a player that has failed for 5 years is not characteristic of Raven’s management.

The team and the fans will come to regret the mistakes of the DeCosta years. Jalen Hurts, the Eagles QB, proved himself in the Super Bowl and earned his big contract. What has Jackson done to warrant his big contract?

— Dudley Thompson, Girdletree

Jackson’s contract amount speaks negatively of society

I am the only one who is aghast at Lamar Jackson’s new contract? I admit I do not understand the business of football, but something is very awry when one can earn mega millions for throwing a ball. What does it say of a society and it’s values that this is not seen as way out of proportion? What has Mr. Jackson done for the greater good with all his millions? How much money does one need — or is it called greed?

— Dovey Kahn, Towson

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.