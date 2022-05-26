A few more words about single-use plastic bottles | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s note: On Monday, we ran a roundup of arguments against (and one for) single-use plastic bottles from Catonsville Elementary fifth graders. Their teacher wrote us later to say three students inadvertently had been left out of the submission. And we can’t have that. So, here are further fifth grade thoughts and a reminder that we’d like to hear from other Maryland young people on topics of their choosing or this one: What has been the toughest thing about living through the pandemic for you and why?

Please email your responses, with permission from a parent or guardian, to talkback@baltimoresun.com, with the subject line “Kid talk,” and include the following information: your guardian’s or parent’s name and phone number, your name, your age, your grade and your school. We will compile and edit submissions for potential publication later.

It’s costly to the environment and our wallets

In my opinion, using single use water bottles is the wrong choice. For example, in a text I read, it said “people in our country add 24 billon plastic water bottles each year to landfills.” This uses up a lot of our country money. And you and I know that we are going to need money. Do better country. Another example of why I think using single used water bottles is the wrong choice is in the same text from before it says “the water in the bottles that we pay for may actually contain things that might be harmful to us.”

— Carter

Harmful to fish and the earth

I think we should not keep single use plastic water bottles and here is why. Also here is why I think you should put it in your newspaper. My first reason on why I think we should not keep single use plastic water bottles it that 70% of plastic bottles in the U.S. are NOT recycled. That is bad because the bottles can harm the earth. Then, eventually all of the plastic bottles will pollute the waters and start outweighing all the fish. The fish can also think the bottles are food and eat it, and that can kill them. Another reason I think that we should get rid of single use plastic bottles is that it takes a lot of fossil fuel to make a plastic bottle, and that is really bad for our earth.

— Danika

Want water on the go? Get a reusable bottle

I think single use plastic water bottles are bad. Imagine you’re out at sea on a boat, the next thing you see is single use plastic water bottles on the surface of the ocean. Did you know that only one out of six water bottles gets recycled? The rest of the single use plastic water bottles gets thrown into landfills and can end up in the ocean. Also, scientists think that by 2050, plastic in the ocean will outweigh the fish. This is a major problem for our environment. Single use plastic water bottles don’t break down into the earth, the bottles break into tiny pieces and get scattered everywhere. Get a reusable water bottle. Fill it up with tap water. Pack it in your bag. Oh my gosh, now you have water on the go! Yay, if you do that less plastic will be used on single use plastic water bottles. Yippie! Just remember before you get a single use plastic water bottle, think about what you just read. Just think. That’s all I’m asking for.

— Lucy