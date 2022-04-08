Reinventing Baltimore’s Harborplace: Acknowledge the past and reckon with the present to give it a strong future | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore-based developer P. David Bramble and his MCB Real Estate firm have struck a deal to acquire Harborplace, the struggling one-time centerpiece of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor redevelopment in the 1980s, out of receivership. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore’s African American culture should be embedded in reinvented Harborplace

Thank you for your editorial on Harborplace (”Reinventing Harborplace: Baltimore needs a safe, vibrant, inclusive and fun place to gather,” April 7). You write, “we’d like to see a revised Harborplace reflect Baltimore’s unique history.” There was no mention, however, of the role this area played in the trade of enslaved people. From The Sun (”A bitter Inner Harbor legacy: the slave trade,” July 12, 2000): “Between 1815 and 1860, traders in Baltimore made the port one of the leading disembarkation points for ships carrying slaves to New Orleans and other ports in the deep South.”

Isn’t it also vital that we continue to do the work of acknowledging this part of Baltimore’s history and providing resources for future generations to engage with the impacts of the past? With the Reginald Lewis Museum also placed close to the Harbor (across the road from the Port Discovery Children’s Center), there are interpretive resources and a will to engage right there. The opportunity to share the city’s African American Culture — past, present and future — should be embedded in any Harborplace plans.

— Barbara Jane O’Sullivan, Baltimore

Harborplace should include memorials to city slave trade victims

Thank you for your editorial about reinventing Harborplace (“Reinventing Harborplace: Baltimore needs a safe, vibrant, inclusive and fun place to gather,” April 7). In a concluding paragraph, you say “And, finally, we’d like to see a revised Harborplace reflect Baltimore’s unique history. There should be elements of what made this city great from its days as a commercial port. The “porch” should celebrate its working class roots and its small town vibe, its love of steamed crabs, and its place as a Mid-Atlantic crossroads, home of the first commercial railroad in the U.S. and namesake of the Baltimore Clipper, the fast-moving sailing ships of the late 18th century.”

An accurate reflection of Baltimore’s unique history might also include a memorial to victims of the Baltimore slave trade, for which Harborplace or the Inner Harbor area would be an ideal site. Between 1808 and 1861, an estimated 30,000 Black people were shipped from Baltimore to ports in the South, such as New Orleans. Enslaved people were held in unspeakable conditions in pens at the Inner Harbor. Families were separated when loved ones were enslaved and shipped south. The slave traders ran ads in The Baltimore Sun in order to buy slaves. When notorious slave traders such as Joseph S. Donovan and Hope Hull Slatter ran out of slaves to sell, they kidnapped free Black people and sold them into slavery.

Presently, there’s a historic marker at 830 E. Pratt St, near the entrance of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, commemorating the victims of the Baltimore slave trade. There are no other markers or memorial in the Inner Harbor area, even though were numerous slave pen locations throughout the area, including at Pratt Street and Fremont Avenue, and Pratt and Howard streets.

As historian Ralph Clayton said in a 2005 article in The Baltimore Chronicle, “A tribute to the victims of slavery remains long overdue in Baltimore. Such a memorial would draw numerous visitors and afford the opportunity to teach our children about the thousands of families who left their tears, blood, and broken hearts along Pratt Street, Baltimore’s ‘Trail of Tears.’”

An exploration of this aspect of Baltimore’s history would be a tremendous asset to the Inner Harbor and would be a magnet for tourism and educational activities.

— Nathan Scott, Baltimore

Connect the dots and crush it, Baltimore

I was excited to see the story about the potential to re-envision Harborplace, as it has been acquired by a local developer (”Baltimore developer to acquire and ‘re-imagine’ Harborplace as centerpiece of revitalized waterfront,” April 5). It is a story of the promise and potential of cities, a story which I believe is being written all over the world.

The potential of cities all around the world lies in their ability to balance often competing external forces, while fully leveraging their resources and what makes them unique — what their core value proposition is. We must understand Baltimore’s value proposition and refrain from parochialism when doing so. It is not an island. The success of Harborplace happens in context of Maryland’s fortunes and the region.

Baltimore, and all large cities, must evaluate the same factors organizations routinely focus on to best position themselves in an evolving marketplace: who their key stakeholders are. The new dawn for Harborplace represents an opportunity to address much more than this important slice of our waterfront.

Harborplace will take time. The potential is bright and I firmly agree Baltimore has many more upsides than challenges, as the developer suggests. So I read this article thinking I’ve seen this “we need a transformation” to seize (insert opportunity) story many times over my 25 year professional journey, and I know first hand it can lead to a great next chapter. Connect the dots and crush it, Baltimore!

— Victor Velazquez, Baltimore

Clean up city crime to give Harborplace a chance

The problem with “re-imagining” something is that first you have to fix the reality that is destroying the current image, and that is the crime that is ravaging the city. If people are afraid to come to the Inner Harbor, all the wonderful ideas that developers can come up with, including community participation, won’t mean much. I for one, having been born and raised in Baltimore, remember when the Light and Pratt street area was filled with markets and how it changed to become an Inner Harbor showplace. I would like to see that again and see this city prosper again. Unfortunately as I grow older, 78 in May, I am beginning to wonder if I will ever see it in my lifetime. How sad.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

‘Make it safe, and they will come’

All you need to know about redeveloping Harborplace is: Make it safe, and they will come.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia