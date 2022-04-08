Gov. Hogan’s Maryland crime package invests in prison not people | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan just announced his $45 million package of crime initiatives and reiterated a call to the legislature to pass his emergency crime bill. Unfortunately, rather than drawing on the growing body of research showing that community investments address the root causes of crime, Governor Hogan is doubling down on the same discredited strategies that have failed to improve public safety and have, instead, destabilized and further damaged the most acutely impacted communities. These proposals — more police, overzealous prosecution, punitive sentencing — move Baltimore, and Maryland, backward.

This package would undo the work of the 2016 Justice Reinvestment Act; increase racial disparities; bring mandatory minimums back to Maryland; undo long sentencing reforms and take Maryland backward in relation to progress other states are making on addressing violent crime.

Research has consistently shown that “tough on crime” policies are anything but tough — and do not promote public safety. In putting law enforcement funding first, Governor Hogan is proposing the opposite of what we know works to reduce crime at the expense of investments those communities actually need to reduce crime in the long term.

Instead of promoting draconian policies that catalyze an overcrowded and expensive prison system, Governor Hogan should aggressively fund crime prevention efforts and innovative strategies that target the root causes of crime — lack of opportunity, economic deprivation, crumbling infrastructure, failing schools and insufficient mental health services. These are the real public safety strategies.

If public safety was contingent on the amount of money that we spend on law enforcement, the number of people we arrest and the length of time served, then Maryland (and the United States) would be among the safest places in the world. However, after decades of sustained investments in more police and tougher penalties, Maryland has a system that incarcerates more minorities than anywhere in the country, while simultaneously failing to address the devastating impact the legal system has on entire communities.

It is time to leave the failures of the past behind and usher in a new era of evidence-based approaches that invest in people instead of more police, prosecutors, and prisons. Maryland must target investments in the neighborhoods that experience the highest rates of system involvement. “The Right Investment? Corrections Spending In Baltimore City,” by the Justice Policy Institute, analyzed neighborhood indicators that help identify where those investments are most urgently needed. Examining indicators of healthy neighborhoods, it found that the neighborhoods where the justice system spends the most money — the highest incarceration communities — are the same neighborhoods that rank last, or toward the bottom, in educational attainment.

As with Governor Hogan’s other crime packages, this one is not data driven, nor is it the product of thoughtful deliberation and input from community advocates and stakeholders. People in these communities have their own vision for public safety, but Governor Hogan is more interested in pushing his tired, failed agenda rather than listening to his constituents who suffer not only at the hands of violence, but also from the police and prosecutors who are supposed to be there to help. There is no mystery to solving the problem of crime. It is not an empirical problem. It is a political problem and a lack of will. We know that the communities that have less crime are the communities that have more opportunities.

If Governor Hogan is serious about addressing crime, he should listen to people in Baltimore and recalibrate his investments to address the needs of communities rather than throw good money after bad into failed law enforcement strategies and long prison terms. This package is a poor bargain for Maryland, trading a short-term political win for long term progress toward actually reducing crime.

— Keith Wallington and Shekhinah Braveheart

The writers are, respectively, director of advocacy and advocacy associate at the Justice Policy Institute.

