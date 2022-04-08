New Harborplace ownership offers optimism for second Inner Harbor renaissance | READER COMMENTARY

July 3, 1980-The Pride of Baltimore arrives in the Inner Harbor to take part in the festivities at the opening of Harborplace as thousands line the shore and jam the pavilions. (J. Pat Carter/Baltimore Sun) (J. Pat Carter/Baltimore Sun)

With the news that David Bramble of MSB Real Estate has taken ownership of Harborplace, we now have someone who will lead the way for a second Inner Harbor renaissance. David is exactly the right owner at the right time for Harborplace. He was born, raised and attended public schools in Baltimore City and returned to Baltimore after college to raise his family.

David’s love for Baltimore is both personal and professional, and it runs deep. He has a record of commitment and investment in Baltimore City and says he’s focused on “inclusive economic development that provides jobs and opportunity … to address the other problems that are hampering us like schools, crime, dysfunction, drug addiction — general hopelessness.”

In Northeast Baltimore, he redeveloped Northwood Commons shopping center by Morgan State University. In North Baltimore he was instrumental in the redevelopment of The Rotunda. In West Baltimore at Madison Park West on North Avenue, he is planning a multifamily development of 420 apartments and 150 town houses. And downtown, he is the owner of 300 E. Pratt.

Now, with Harborplace at the Inner Harbor, his commitment is visible all throughout our city.

David recognized early on that Harborplace is an anchor for our city. In its earliest days, Baltimoreans fought hard for it to be built. When first proposed by Jim Rouse in 1977, nearby restaurants, fearing the competition, immediately opposed the development and collected sufficient signatures to place a question to defeat it on the upcoming election ballot. A counter campaign was also launched by supporters from every corner of Baltimore. The fight was so prominent, Election Day headlines read: “Harborplace gets go-ahead.”

On its opening day, July 2, 1980, Baltimoreans flocked to the Harbor to be a part of this symbol of the city’s revitalization and hope. A reported 60% of the jobs at Harborplace went to those who were previously unemployed. And the media coverage of the opening expanded beyond our local news to national news, symbolizing the transformation of an old, downtrodden, gritty industrial city into one with a bright and shining future. Baltimoreans urged their out-of-town relatives and friends to visit so they could show off the sparkling new Inner Harbor.

As David Bramble takes the helm as the new owner of Harborplace, there’s a similar sense of hope and optimism. This spring and summer, Waterfront Partnership is creating a host of events at the Harbor including a Baltimore by Baltimore series at the amphitheater featuring Baltimore’s best local talent — a diverse group of performers, entertainers, musicians, artists, producers and more who will perform and show their artwork and maker goods for sale. We’re casting a spotlight on authentic Baltimore.

But what comes after? What do we want Harborplace to become this time? Might the focus on local talent in all its forms be a feature? Ground floors filled with our entrepreneurs, small businesses, many women- and minority-owned shops featuring their unique crafts and handmade products made right here in Baltimore; diverse artists showing their work, playing their music; many locally owned restaurants, cafes and brew pubs. The outside: a performance space filled with local music and artists, carts selling local wares.

For those of you who remember those opening days in 1980, take a minute to think back to the feeling of pride experienced when Harborplace opened. Now, help us imagine a new vision for Harborplace that will instill a new sense of pride.

Laurie Schwartz (Laurie@WaterfrontPartnership.org) is president of the Waterfront Partnership. Ideas for what Harborplace should look like can be sent to info@waterfrontpartnership.org.

