Redistricting: what Maryland lawmakers and The Sun get wrong and right about the congressional maps | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for your coverage of the ongoing saga regarding the creation of a new Maryland congressional district map (“Many Marylanders would be voting in new congressional districts under new map,” March 30).

I appreciate that The Sun has provided fair and robust coverage of this issue, especially since local television news has done little more than to serve as a sounding board echoing shallow, misleading claims by Maryland’s Republican lawmakers about the process of redistricting and the initial map proposed by the Department of Legislative Services staff.

I personally participated in this important process by attending meetings held by the bipartisan Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission (LRAC), in which I observed overwhelming support for redrawing what is largely regarded as one of the most gerrymandered congressional districts in the U.S. In particular, other constituents and I expressed our grave concern over the way our state’s current congressional map serves as a deterrent to meaningful legislative efforts to protect, revitalize and sustain our state’s greatest resource: The Chesapeake Bay.

Through the numerous public meetings made available by LRAC, voters have made their wishes for change abundantly clear, and those wishes were in large part reflected in the map that the Department of Legislative Services crafted. Republican legislators and Gov. Larry Hogan are now using every trick in the book to continue to support district lines that disenfranchise significant blocks of progressive voters in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District — even though the new maps still result in advantageous numbers for Republican candidates.

I hope the Sun will continue to provide in-depth coverage of this issue to keep Maryland voters informed about the details of this process as it continues behind the closed doors of the General Assembly and the Governor’s office.

— Jami-Lin Williams, Bel Air

Sun editorial wrongly sided with Democrats on redistricting

I was very disappointed to read The Baltimore Sun’s editorial on the recent judicial decision overturning the map of Maryland’s congressional districts (“Maryland Democrats give ground on congressional redistricting,” March 28). Instead of examining the judge’s lengthy opinion and her reasons for reaching what is clearly a difficult decision, The Sun’s editorial sounded like a press release from the Maryland Democratic Party, simply parroting weak legal arguments.

That includes that they followed the letter of the law (What about the spirit of the law to promote fairness for all Maryland citizens?), that there are Republican states that do the same thing (Do two wrongs make a right?) and ignoring that two Republican states’ maps were just overturned for gerrymandering, and that they were simply following precedent (a good argument in the past for repressing less powerful groups of our citizens).

The congressional maps were a true insult to the intelligence of Maryland voters. Former Gov. Martin O’Malley previously stated publicly that past maps were drawn for the express purpose of maximizing the votes for Democratic candidates. Should we support such cynical political machinations and further discourage people from voting and participating in the political process essential to a democracy?

The Sun’s editorial failed miserably in so many ways.

— John Brennan, Towson

Latest map is ‘actually quite fair’

The new map that the legislature has passed is actually quite fair (”Facing court-ordered deadline, Maryland lawmakers voting on alternate congressional map,” March 29). Based on current demographics and trends, the Republicans will be favored to win District 1 (eastern Maryland) and District 6 (Western Maryland). Moreover, District 2 will be mostly northern Baltimore County and Carroll County, with a substantial amount of conservative voters, and District 3 in Anne Arundel and Howard counties has plenty of voters who have voted Republican in the past and could be persuaded.

What Republicans need for Central Maryland are candidates who have moderate and mainstream appeal, like the outgoing governor and state senator Christopher West of Towson. If the Republican Party returns to its roots of true conservatism, focused on fostering entrepreneurship and minimizing government interference in the economy and in people’s lives, then it should be able to compete in Districts 2 and 3 and perhaps return Maryland to an evenly split congressional delegation. If its primary voters choose candidates focused on social conservatism, then Republicans won’t compete in those districts. It’s their choice.

— David L Cahn. Baltimore

Cheating to win does a disservice to all

I have been as disappointed in Andy Harris as my representative in Congress as many others. I have been his constituent thanks to the mapping of my district. That being said, I am just as disappointed in the efforts of our representatives in Annapolis to remap his district. We can hardly hold Republicans in other states to task when our pot is calling theirs black. Creating an advantage to win an election is no service to Maryland or to the United States.

— Gilbert Bliss, Freeland