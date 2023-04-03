As Maryland’s legislative session nears an end, a few final words on the cannabis bills | READER COMMENTARY

Mana Colter, retail specialist at Charm City Hemp, organizes a display of products in the Belvedere Square store. Language in the recreational cannabis bill would require anyone selling products with very small amounts of Delta-9 THC as well as Delta-8 to have a cannabis dispensary license. Owners of CBD and Delta-8 stores say this would put them out of business. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Adult use cannabis bills help make Maryland ‘un-investable’

Maryland is becoming un-investable. The Maryland Senate’s recent markup of the adult-use cannabis bill is yet another example (“Cannabis legalization plan passes Maryland Senate committee; amended bill heads toward final steps,” March 27). If enacted per the Senate amendments, the currently successful medical cannabis program will become economically unstable, halt both in and out-of-state investment, and hurt the diverse community of owners and operators in place today.

Maryland is home to world-renowned health care systems like Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland Medical System. The National Institutes for Health are in Bethesda. Moreover, we are a stone’s throw from federal leaders in Washington, D.C. These circumstances supported the well-structured medical program in place today, which drew investment from both inside and outside of the state. Importantly, the program fostered ownership diversity.

In fact, the state has one of the most diverse sets of owners in the United States. Per the FY2021 Maryland Cannabis Commission Annual Report (the most recent available), minorities own and operate 29% of the cultivations, 54% of the processors, and 43% of the retail dispensaries.

This is amazing. Maryland has become “the” model for the country. But I fear this will change.

It greatly saddens me to read the language of the legislature’s new adult-use bills. These are House Bill 556 and Senate Bill 516. Should these bills be combined into law, all that Maryland has built will be at risk.

The Senate-amended House version is very punitive to those who took substantial risk and built the fantastic program we have today. I would highlight three specific items.

First and most importantly, the expansion of approved cultivation licenses makes little sense to me. In my view, a baseline of safe, high-quality, and regulated cultivation is paramount. It is the bedrock of the entire program. Currently, the state has 21 cultivation licenses but only 18 operators. Excess cultivation capacity already exists under the current structure. The bills call for expansion to 75 large cultivators and potentially 100 more smaller cultivators.

In my view, this will all but guarantee an economically unstable market and likely poor quality, loosely regulated products. I suspect the illicit market will flourish under such a new adult-use program.

As comparison, Illinois’ conversion from medical to adult-use cannabis offers a blueprint for other states. It was far from perfect, but the legislature moved quickly expanding on a limited license model. Adult-use sales have taken off and the state generated $445 million in fiscal year 2022 alone. Since the state’s adult program began in 2020, over $1 billion has been collected. The transition from medical to adult use has been great.

During the conversion, Illinois increased the cultivator count from 22 to 30 as the expected consumer count rose from approximately 153,000 medical “patients” to an estimated 1.4 — 1.8 million customers. Said differently, the license cap rose 36% for an expected 945% increase in consumers. Maryland, by contrast plans to increase the cap by as much as 733% to serve an estimated 280% increase in customers. Other states that followed this playbook are rethinking it, including California.

Second, the 5-year moratorium on license sales seems downright un-American. The current bills prohibit cannabis license sales during the first five years of the adult-use program. Isn’t this the state telling private sector operators and investors what they can do with their business ownership? Why would anyone in Maryland or from out-of-state make such a financial commitment only to have their ownership hands tied for five years? And what if a license holder has a health issue that prevents them from continuing? They can’t sell?

Third, the conversion “fees” for the loyal, existing participants seems analogous to a “pay-to-play” scheme. Moreover, the organizations that launched with the state in 2017, made substantial investment, and then performed as promised would be penalized the most. The state is suggesting $100,000 to $2.5 million. This is the highest I’ve ever seen.

I’m supportive of fees covering the administrative costs of transitioning to a new program, but the assessment based on prior year revenue hurts the most influential in the market. Why would the state hurt its most trusted cannabis producers? Using Illinois again as an example, large cultivators are charged a $100,000 fee while “craft” cultivators will pay $40,000 annually.

I truly hope Maryland can pull together an adult-use cannabis market that is a model for other states. However, the current plans will take the state in the wrong direction. After studying legal cannabis for a decade, there is no doubt in my mind. This is incredibly disheartening for the state I have called home since 1983.

— Thomas Carroll

The writer is editor of Prosperity Investor, a health care-focused monthly newsletter, and former editor of Cannabis Capitalist, a medical cannabis-focused monthly newsletter.

Cannabis legislation would gut the state’s hemp industry

Language in the Cannabis Reform Act would have a catastrophic impact on Maryland’s hemp industry (”Maryland CBD, delta-8 sellers say cannabis bill will kill their industry,” March 23). Although we support the legalization of adult-use cannabis, this bill as written would criminalize nearly every product produced and sold by the hemp industry without an Adult Use Cannabis license by imposing a 2.5mg THC cap per package. This would affect all Full Spectrum CBD products and Delta 8 THC products, crucial to Maryland’s hemp industry. The language would shut down these small Maryland businesses, a third of which are minority-owned, to bolster the existing massive cannabis companies and out-of-state operators.

The Cannabis Reform Act would legalize highly intoxicating marijuana products but criminalize less potent, federally legal hemp products, resulting in an unfair market. The unregulated hemp market needs consumer safety regulations, which our industry has sought since 2018. The proposed Alcohol, Tobacco, and Cannabis Commission could finally provide regulation to protect these small businesses from bankruptcy due to government inaction at the state’s Department of Agriculture, which was tasked with regulating hemp.

I strongly believe that the state should leverage the infrastructure and specialized knowledge of the hemp industry to ensure a fair rollout of the adult-use cannabis industry. By partnering with our growers, processors, and CBD/hemp specialty stores, the state can supply the market with high-quality cannabis and curb the illicit market while providing opportunities to small and minority-owned hemp businesses.

If the state chooses not to collaborate, they should amend the bill to reflect federal law, which limits Delta 9 THC to 0.3% on a dry weight basis. Another option would be to create a “Craft Cannabis” license and regulatory structure that regulates and protects small and minority-owned businesses that produce and market Delta 8 and other hemp-derived products. It’s counterproductive to end prohibition only to criminalize other parts of the plant.

We must not leave these small and minority-owned businesses behind to satisfy the greed of big cannabis companies. This language is a step backward and does not align with the values of the “Free State” of Maryland or Gov. Wes Moore’s promise to “Leave No One Behind.”

— Nicholas Patrick

The writer is owner of Embrace CBD Wellness Centers and a co-founder of The Maryland Healthy Alternatives Association.

Revenue should not be the only consideration in legalizing cannabis

It is nice to see a physician has weighed in with warnings about underage access and use of newly legalized cannabis (”Be cautious about legalized pot’s impact on youth,” March 30). Of course, from most of the previous reporting, the focus had been on how to speed up and generate the most tax revenues from this highly anticipated cash cow. The legislative body has all kinds of visions on new spending.

While it is legalized for adult use, it is naive to underestimate how youth will employ their creativeness to access it. But let’s not forget, a sizable percentage of the voters chose to vote against legalization for that very reason as well as not wanting to be personally exposed to it, just like folks who don’t want to be exposed to cigarette smoke and odor. Such persons need to be protected by regulations on public use. Furthermore, by directing part of the tax revenues to tackling health-related outcomes, that in itself is an acknowledgment that the legalization is destined to result in negative outcomes.

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

If kids want to get high, they will

I just read the letter to the editor from Dr. Beryl Rosenstein, that we should be cautious about legalized pot’s impact on our youth. Here’s a news flash for you, kids have been able to get pot illegally whenever they want it, just as easily as going to a store to buy it, for more than 50 years. Anything the kids want, if they want it bad enough, they’re going to find a way to get it. We should have strict consequences and make sure the kids experience those consequences if you want to have any type of control at all over marijuana, no matter where it comes from. How easy that will be is another question, but as they say, kids will be kids.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

