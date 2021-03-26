BSO flutist: Symphony management should be held responsible for hostile workplace | READER COMMENTARY

This was the point I was trying to make when my microphone was purposely cut off at last summer’s DEI Zoom meeting. I was once again experiencing workplace discrimination by a male colleague for being a female leader exercising my voice and expressing my ideas based upon my legitimate experiences, which I then wrote about in two emails to the participants in that meeting. I considered the point to be very, very important, which is why I risked everything, trusting even the potentially untrustworthy colleagues with my truth, in search of an honest exchange under the aegis of diversity, equity and inclusion at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. I was extremely upset after that incident. I called a member of senior management to explain what had happened and asked for her help. I let her know, not for the first time and not for the last time, that we have a problem with discrimination against women; that I am being harassed.