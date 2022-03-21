Year-round daylight saving time: yay or nay? | READER COMMENTARY

Pick one and stick with it

After reading in The Sun about the Senate approving a move to permanent daylight saving time I came across the letter by Henry Farkas of Parkville on the same day, calling the idea insane (”Here’s how a permanent daylight saving time would impact sunset and sunrise times in Baltimore,” March 16). I am mildly amused by this. After spending most of my life in Baltimore, I moved to Arizona three years ago, where there is no daylight saving time. After a year you really hardly notice it since you don’t have to do any clock changing. The only really annoying thing for me is that during daylight saving, it puts us a total of three hours behind Maryland and West Virginia, where our children and grandchildren live. However, that is a small annoyance we can live with. Make daylight saving permanent or keep standard time permanent. One or the other! After a quick adjustment period, you won’t think about it much anymore. Try it, you’ll like it!

— Anne Groth, Tucson, Arizona

Changing the clocks doesn’t change the amount of daylight

All the unclear commentary about shifting to year-round daylight saving time is making me crazy. This change would not give us an “extra 60 minutes of sunlight” as referenced in the article “Here’s how a permanent daylight saving time would impact sunset and sunrise times in Baltimore.” Changing the clocks does not add, or take away, daylight.

— Alex M. Allman, Forest Hill

The better remedy: year-round standard time

On March 15, 2022, the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to make daylight saving time permanent beginning in 2023. Is that really a good idea?

The term daylight saving time is actually a misnomer; it should be called daylight delaying time. It means an extra hour of daylight after each work/school day, but it also means an extra hour of darkness before each work/school day. In winter months, morning commuters have the added headache of nighttime driving, and children have the added danger of waiting for their morning school bus in the cold and the dark.

In the early 1970s, Congress mandated a two-year period of continuous daylight saving time. That was intended to save energy during the p.m. hours of daylight, but it also wasted energy during the a.m. hours of darkness when people had to be active. Clearly then, continuous DST is not a good idea. The final argument in its favor is that changing clocks twice a year has negative health and convenience consequences. Let’s opt for the better remedy which is year-round standard time. America did just fine from 1945 to 1966 when that was the option taken. Please enlighten your U.S. Representative and Senators.

— James R. Rogers, Monroe, Louisiana

Another vote for standard time, all the time

Last week, the senate unanimously passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent. I urge Rep. Mfume to oppose a similar bill in the house.

Like many, I abhor time changes. When we spring ahead or fall back, it takes me several days to recover, and I absolutely believe we should no longer be changing our clocks twice a year. However, it is far more beneficial for us to stay on standard time year round, rather than daylight saving time. If we were to go to permanent daylight saving time, sunrise in winter would be as late as 8:40 a.m. This would make winter mornings unbearable and would increase morning traffic accidents. Given the early start times of schools, this would mean almost all students would spend winter mornings waiting for the school bus in the dark. Some high schoolers have to get on the bus as early as 6 a.m. Permanent daylight saving time would mean the sun would rise later than their bus time for seven months of the year. You can explore the sunrise times at savestandardtime.com/chart/.

I urge my representative to do the sensible thing and vote to have the U.S. remain on standard time year round.

— Emily Steele, Columbia

Is DST really where our attention should be?

I think we should set up a commission, or maybe three, to study the impact of converting to permanent daylight saving time. Perhaps reports in a few months and a referendum ballot issue could resolve the issue. After all, we don’t have anything more important to focus our efforts on.

— Larry Williams, Towson