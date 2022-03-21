The Mosbys: another stain on Baltimore’s political history | READER COMMENTARY

I’ve been reading for a time about the Mosbys’ scandals (“‘It happens all the time.’ Experts explain financial tactics behind Marilyn Mosby’s alleged mortgage fraud,” March 16). People are saying that it’s not that big of a deal or everybody does it. The only thing that I take away from it is that Marilyn Mosby is the top law enforcement official in Baltimore City and is the one person in the city who is supposed to uphold the laws as they were written, and she is charged with BREAKING the law. What would we do with a firefighter accused of setting fires? Would we look at him in the same light? If someone sullies or defames their position of public service, they should not be in that job. If the Mosbys have any class of character and really care about Baltimore, they should resign. It seems to me if they can’t handle their own finances, how can they handle the demands of a big city? (“Baltimore’s Nick, Marilyn Mosby settle delinquent city water bill after year-old balance faces scrutiny,” March 3.) The Mosbys are just another stain on the City of Baltimore’s political history, and Baltimore has had more than its share over the last few decades.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

