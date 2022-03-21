Initiate ground convoys for humanitarian needs in Ukraine | READER COMMENTARY

The scene in Ukraine is quite sad, alarming and difficult. The NATO and the United States are sympathetic to the ugliness the Russians have displayed. For the most part they are sympathetic for the Ukrainians but hesitate to engage in direct conflict with the Russians regarding a “no fly zone.” I would concur with this direction of the United States. Direct conflict with the Russians would be tantamount to the next world war, and ground boundaries are not realistic in an air war. I propose that NATO and the United States initiate ground convoys for humanitarian needs. They would bring medicines and food to designated cities in Ukraine. There would be absolutely no military armaments in any manner with the venture. It would be strictly a humanitarian venture. If the Russians interfered in any manner, they would have to face consequences from the world.

— Terren M. Himelfarb, Baltimore

