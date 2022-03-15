There’s a war on downtown Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Water laps over lower parts of the Inner Harbor promenade at Harborplace in October as heavy winds push water to the east side of the Chesapeake Bay. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Sorry it’s taken me so long to recognize the truth: There’s a war on downtown Baltimore. It started on July 4, 2020 and has continued apace. In what was once the premier commercial, tourist and residential heart of Baltimore, there now appears deliberate, clandestine erosion in progress — an effort to hollow a once vibrant area. When I learned of the proposed destruction of The Block, a historic Baltimore adult entertainment district, it was time to draw a line in the sand.

Reporter Lorraine Mirabella’s fine evaluation of Harborplace came as no surprise, I’ve seen so many venues close their doors for good (“Clothing retailer H&M leaves Harborplace amid center’s uncertain future,” March 10). The loss of H&M clothing retailer and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. are small examples compared to Barnes & Noble Booksellers’ exit and the darkened Gallery, a once fabulous shopping mecca. Sadly, there’s no mention of how shoplifting is speeding the exodus. Today it’s epidemic. According to one retailer, police won’t charge anyone who steals merchandise valued under $200.

For me the war began on July 4, 2020, when I witnessed a large group of “Defund the Police” protesters and other criminals brazenly destroy the beautiful marble statue of Christopher Columbus downtown and toss the pieces into the water. All the while a Baltimore Police unit sat in their cars, watching the wreckage take place. After the vandals left, no one collected evidence, and to date no charges have been pressed. It appears when bad things happen, the police are ordered to stand down.

From that event forward, it’s obvious Baltimore leaders have no interest in the well-being of my community. Now, aggressive panhandlers are permitted to harass pedestrians and even harm passersby. Months ago, as I was walking to catch the bus on Charles Street, one man threatened to throw a brick at me because I’d not given him money. I reported this menace to a police officer who happened to be nearby, but he did nothing, except warn me away from that location in future.

All along Pratt Street and close by, vagrants sleep on the sidewalk under piles of old blankets and refuse. This is a demeaning, quality of life issue, yet Baltimore officials will do nothing. Currently there are tents along the Jones Falls between Pratt Street and Eastern Avenue. The owners of these abodes have broken into the lamp posts to siphon off electricity to run appliances.

A short distance from the Inner Harbor, there’s an effort to put legitimate businesses on The Block out of business. This adult entertainment district is historic and should be left alone. In Harbor East, where I live, we were promised a movie theater, but nothing has materialized for years. Cross Street Market in Federal Hill is a sorry example of a market. It is nothing but a fast food emporium with the exception of a meat stand and fish stall. A city market should be a venue where produce is sold, not just a place to grab snacks.

Shame on Baltimore City leaders who are looking the other way as the Inner Harbor and surrounding areas erode. Much more should be done to protect the enormous past investments in the neighborhood I call home.

I’m no military strategist like Carl von Clausewitz or a combat philosopher on the order of Sun Tzu, but my antennae tell me something’s afoot. The stealth policy of civic abandonment could be a means to diminish land and property values so some future developer could scoop up Harborplace and surrounds at rock-bottom prices. It’s time to expose and reverse a possible hidden agenda of sanctioned decay.

