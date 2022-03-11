Doug Gansler got it wrong: School resource officers feed school to prison pipeline, not the opposite | READER COMMENTARY

School Resource Officers are detrimental to Black youth

In a recent op-ed, gubernatorial candidate Doug Gansler calls for more School Resource Officers (SROs) to keep “students from falling into the criminal justice system.” (“School resource officers keep kids safe and out of the criminal justice system; we need more of them,” March 2.)

There are no data showing that SROs make schools safer; in fact, research shows that youth of color, particularly Black youth, fare worse in schools with SROs, incurring higher suspensions, expulsions and referrals to juvenile court — including increased arrests for non-criminal, youthful behavior. This is particularly troubling in Maryland, which leads the nation in incarcerating young Black men, at a rate 25% higher than the next nearest state: Mississippi.

The explosion of SROs was justified as preventing school shootings, which have mostly occurred in suburban schools by white students; yet SROs are disproportionately placed in schools that are predominantly Black or Latinx. Schools with 25% to 50% Black or Latinx youth had a higher rate of SROs than schools with fewer than 10% Black or Latinx youth. As schools closed due to COVID-19, we got a glimpse into a world without SROs. Between Feb. 1 and April 1, 2020, youth admissions to secure detention decreased by 52%, and racial disparities narrowed. While there are many reasons for this, fewer SROs should not be discounted.

Estimates suggest that since Columbine in 1999, close to $1 billion has been invested in SROs, particularly in communities of color. We should redirect taxpayer dollars to approaches that will make schools safer including well-trained counselors, social workers and teachers, and alternative and restorative justice practices. Maryland should be closing the school-to-prison pipeline, not widening it.

Keith Wallington and Ryan King

The writers are, respectively, director of advocacy and director of research & policy at the Justice Policy Institute.

Invest in educators and mental health professionals, not school cops

I strongly disagree with Douglas Gansler’s assertion that our schools should invest in more police officers. I am alarmed he correlates Black students with perpetrators of crime, when a majority of school shooters do not fit this description. His plan, under the guise of “protecting Black children,” reinforces biased beliefs that children of color should be feared.

This mentality is what created the school-to-prison pipeline, which Mr. Gansler was complicit with as Maryland attorney general during the peak of mass incarceration. No child is born “at-risk.‘. Risk is created by engineered circumstances. The goal is not to “support at-risk students”; it is to prevent students from becoming at risk in the first place.

Well-funded schools where students’ and families’ needs are met keep everyone safe. I am concerned that if, given the chance to be governor, Mr. Gansler would not understand systemic harm or restorative practices. We need a governor who understands on Day 1.

Listen closely to past favorable testimony for more police funding, and the message is clear. The accomplished school resource officer is atypical and emphasizes wraparound services over policing. They clearly prove the position of organizations such as Schools Not Jails, Bmore Police Free Schools and others that we need to invest in social workers and counselors, not law enforcement.

SROs are typically reactionary. They respond after an incident has occurred. Many who do not have traumatic lived experience in this area assume throwing money at the reaction will make us safer. As a result, there is too little investment in prevention. The goal for our kids, including my toddler Vinny, is to have minimal Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE). Ensuring that all children have low ACE scores creates a healthier society where less harm is done.

I have an ACE score of seven. The professionals who kept me from incarceration were school therapists and counselors, not cops. There are many students dealing with life circumstances they did not create carrying burdens that would crush some adults. In the midst of a crisis, a highly trained counselor is the quickest path toward healing and safety. In most crises, call a trauma-informed professional, not a police officer.

Doug Gansler’s plan would make the first contact of struggling students police officers. We should instead connect students to the medical professionals they need when they need them most. Using expensive punitive SROs as mental health triage is not a comprehensive plan. I encourage Mr. Gansler to listen to students with these lived experiences. They are the subject matter experts of these stories. Let’s invest in more skilled educators and mental health professionals in our schools, not more cops.

Ashley Esposito, Baltimore

The writer is an at-large candidate for Baltimore City Board of Education.