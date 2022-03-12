Baltimore Sun letters to the editor | READER COMMENTARY

Beating addiction to fuel won’t end U.S. need for oil

Dan Rodrick’s tribute to Bob Bruninga is fitting (”The remarkable Bob Bruninga believed we could lick our addiction to fossil fuels,” March 8). But licking our addiction to fuel does not equate to eliminating our need for oil. According to the University of Wisconsin, in 2018, 19% of U.S. crude oil was used for gasoline, 11% for diesel fuel, 4% for jet fuel and 1% for home heating oil.

The remaining 65% is used to produce the tires, battery case, seating fibers and foams and plastics on Mr. Bruninga’s interesting cars, not to mention the asphalt roads on which he drove. In fact, in addition to most plastics, many pharmaceuticals, the gases used to produce steel and glass, even the ink used to write and print Mr. Rodrick’s columns are crude oil byproduct.

Advertisement

Yes, conservation is essential to preserving our way of life. But wind, solar or nuclear cannot produce any of these essential byproducts. And a cleaner environment will not result in exporting “dirty” industries to China, India and Russia as the net global carbon footprint would be zero. We in the West need to take on the challenge of developing truly clean, optimally efficient energy use simply because no one but us can and will do it.

Warren Hartenstine, Havre de Grace

Advertisement

Bill is a win for small businesses, workers and Maryland

Small businesses are a key part of the economy in Baltimore and across the state, but many of these business owners face tight budgets and struggle to provide benefits to their employees. That’s especially true when it comes to health insurance; often the cost of coverage is out of reach for them.

A bill pending in the General Assembly (H.B. 709/S.B. 632) would help that. It would establish a new state fund that would provide up to $45 million a year in subsidies to help small businesses provide health insurance for employees. This would help many more Marylanders get affordable health coverage, giving them peace of mind and ensuring they have access to the care they need.

This bill would benefit business owners as well; employees with good benefits are more loyal and likely to stay in the job, which reduces turnover costs. As we get more and more Marylanders insured, the costs for uncompensated health care go down, which reduces overall costs for everybody. This bill is a win for small businesses, a win for workers and a win for our entire state. I urge the General Assembly to stand with small business and make it law.

Jasmin Shaw, Baltimore

Making Baltimore cooler and healthier together

I am writing in response to the article titled, “Could ‘smart surfaces’ keep Baltimore cool (and healthy)?” published March 8. Low-income neighborhoods in cities are disproportionately overheating and dealing with significantly worse side effects than the more well-off communities. The division of inequality is clear: Neighborhoods filled with lush trees are highly protected above those with bare front yards.

In thinking long term, more smart surfaces would decrease overall heat leading to increased outdoor activity, reduced obesity rates, a decline in energy bills, air pollution and hospitalization. All positives, but will this modernization of infrastructure invite new wealthier community members to push out the current city’s population? I also think the reasoning that smart surfaces also benefit tourists undermines, once again, the communities that are struggling.

But if we can muster up enough community support, from tourists and residents alike, we could make Baltimore cooler and healthier together.

Penny Naden, Baltimore

Advertisement

Blame your long commute for your empty wallet

The American thirst for gasoline is coming to an unwanted fruition. One of the contributing problems, aside from the type of vehicle we drive, is the fact that far too many people not working remotely have become dedicated to living far from where they work. The environment be damned, they love living in the rural parts of a state — or even neighboring state — far from the metropolis where they’re employed.

It never bothered people to set themselves up for an hour commute previously, as they discovered digital ways to make the drive time productive, day, and the local governments looked at ways to increase the lanes of interstates and major roads. The idea of electric cars is an ideal dream, but there are lots of bugs to be worked out.

Now the increased price of gas is hitting home, and it is time for all Americans to reconsider their commute and realize that they truly need to move closer to where they work, shop and have services such as day care.

Georgia Corso, Baltimore