Baltimore Sun letters to the editor | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore County Council cares more about itself than its constituents

Every 10 years we have the opportunity to update the way we elect our representatives. As populations change, in number and in demographics, new districts are drawn to reflect these changes. This is the way that society consents to be governed, as people vote in leaders who look like themselves.

But waiting until a few minutes before the midnight deadline, the Baltimore County Council submitted a revised district map developed in secrecy without any community input (“Judge to decide whether redrawn Baltimore County Council redistricting map is fair to Black voters,” March 9). The map, with minor changes from those already created by the council, shows that the council is more concerned about its own welfare than the interests and desires of its constituents.

For democracy to work for all of us, it must include us all, and no matter our color or ZIP code, we all want an equal say in the decisions that shape our future. With districts that are truly representative we can elect leaders who govern in our interests and make the promise of democracy real for us all.

Daniel Golombek, Lutherville

‘Orioles magic’ gone, along with baseball games

As an annual season ticket plan holder and life long Orioles fan who has supported the Orioles though the last 30 years, I am discouraged by the recent results of MLB’s lockout negotiations. Issues I considered to be unique to other clubhouses, I now see are an actuality in the Orioles’ front office. (“MLB cancels two more series amid lockout, pushing Orioles’ Opening Day to April 15 vs. New York Yankees,” March 9)

The Baltimore Orioles are not playing baseball on the diamond, but instead playing for profits in their cooperate office. Baseball ownership has gone in a direction where small market teams can exploit their young talent in the minors and never pay them fairly, only to get all of what they are worth in a trade. They have figured out how to make baseball profitable without being competitive.

Between 2019 and 2021, The Baltimore Orioles slashed their already modest on field payroll by over $40 million. This is a team with an estimated value of $1.43 billion, almost 10 times what Peter Angelos bought it for in 1993, and it collects annual revenues of about $250 million. What other company in America could reduce the quality of its product by over 50% and get away with it? I feel defrauded.

The Orioles ownership has lost their way to greed and don’t have any real plan to put a winning team on the field (See Derek Jeter leaving the Miami Marlins). Hopefully our relationship can be repaired, but as of now, I don’t want to participate, even if games do start up soon at Camden Yards. I want a refund that I probably wont get. Not only has baseball gone away, but the “Orioles Magic” is gone, too, and it makes me sad.

Kevin Smith, Baltimore

Having an attorney or parent present is the bare minimum we should do for arrested children

Your March 7 editorial “Juvenile suspects need to understand their rights — and officers need to respect them” (March 2) is exactly right. As a teacher, every day in the classroom, I strive to celebrate my students’ errors and guide them in fixing those errors. I hope they will embrace the power of experience to teach and help them grow.

You outline how the current laws and practices in our state do not do that. Rather, they manipulate children, whose brains are yet to develop fully, into saying what the adults want to hear. Even if a child has committed a crime, isn’t it our job as adults and as a society to guide that child to understand his or her mistake and become a better person from its lesson?

Having an attorney or a parent present seems like the bare minimum we should be doing for children accused of crimes. Restorative justice practices are another way we can help our young people learn. I urge my District 40 General Assembly Dels. Marlon Amprey, Frank Conaway Jr. and Melissa Wells, and Sen. Antonio Hayes to use their persuasive voices to convince their colleagues to pass the Juvenile Interrogation Protection Act.

Jan Kleinman, Baltimore