Sun gives honest mortgage applicants a bad name | READER COMMENTARY

“People lie on mortgage applications every day” — Really? (“‘It happens all the time.’ Experts explain financial tactics behind Marilyn Mosby’s alleged mortgage fraud,” March 16) How do The Sun reporters know this? Did they do a study or read one documenting the “fact?” Did they lie on their mortgage applications? Maybe they have suspicions. But even with a claim of suspected widespread fraud, the basis of the claim should be established. Before The Sun makes an unequivocal statement like “people lie on mortgage applications every day” it needs to be substantiated. Do your research before slandering all the honest applicants who have truthfully completed mortgage applications even when it costs them.

— Robert Flynn, West Friendship

