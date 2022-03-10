Baltimore Sun letters to the editor | READER COMMENTARY

A cleaner future for Maryland needs more options, not fewer
The Sun’s recent editorial supporting a bill to remove consumer energy choices from new buildings correctly points out that “the devil is in the details” with this legislation (”Maryland must reduce its natural gas consumption,” Feb. 22). That devil would be the cost — which the editorial glosses over.
Amid the highest inflation in 40 years and with surging energy prices, any legislation contemplating adding costs to our energy systems should be given real scrutiny. Supporters say the prices will be lower but provide no evidence. The editorial does not, either, instead citing two less-than-unbiased sources to claim natural gas will be more expensive — the Maryland Climate Change Commission and a pro-electrification activist at Vox.
A recent Consumer Energy Alliance analysis found that a forced conversion from natural gas to electric would cost a homeowner more than $26,000, which would affect the more than 40% of Maryland households relying on natural gas. The bill at hand here focuses on commercial buildings, so let us examine similar promises of lower costs made in New Jersey’s plan for commercial buildings. That state’s regulator recently changed its estimated 4.2%-4.9% operating cost increase to convert commercial buildings’ boilers to electric from gas to 420%-490% higher. That’s not a rounding error, it’s 100 times higher.
Leaving aside that math, there has rarely been an instance of government-mandated limits on consumer choice — also known as competition — leading to lower prices. That’s one reason at least 20 states have passed laws preserving consumer choice. Energy is too essential to families and businesses small and large to be left to error-prone estimates, optimistic math and government mandates. We need every option on the table to get to a cleaner future affordably and reliably.
Mike Butler
The writer is Mid-Atlantic director of the Consumer Energy Alliance
We’re all in this together, even gas companies
Last time I checked, Exxon, Shell, Carroll Oil were making record profits. How about If they did their part to help us out here with the price of gas by dropping it by $0.20 per gallon for a few weeks? Stave off the recession, squeeze Vladimir Putin, restore the notion that “we are all in this together.”
Barbara Cook, Cockeysville
Putin is not a ‘genius,’ and U.S. military members are not ‘pansies’
Last year, Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted that Democrats and “woke media” could be turning the U.S. military into “pansies.” And recently Donald Trump hailed the Russian invasion of Ukraine as an example of Vladimir Putin’s “genius.”
As a U.S. Army veteran, I am saddened by elected officials and formerly elected officials giving such aid and comfort to our enemies, particularly after the first week of the Ukrainian invasion when the Russians have admitted to over 2,000 deaths, with doubtlessly many more. This is about the same number of U.S. deaths by hostile fire in 20 years in Afghanistan.
Politics are politics, but Republicans should remember such grandstanding ends at the water’s edge. The Ukrainian people are suffering under a criminal and incompetent invasion. To call it an act of “genius” and say the U.S. military is in comparison “pansies” leads one to perhaps understand why the Republicans wear the red hats.
Stan Heuisler, Baltimore
School masks prevent hearing impaired students from speech reading
In an article on unmasking in schools, there is a brief mention of a young student with a hearing disability in both ears and the resulting problem with masking (”Masks vanishg, but angst reappears,” March 9). Even with hearing aids and cochlear implants, removing the visual sense gained by speech reading seems to have been largely overlooked by the advocates of mandated masking. Such students are being short changed in their educations if this is not addressed. This is equally true in online instruction that does not have closed captioning.
Masking makes it very difficult not only for students with hearing impairment, but adults as well. Not being able to speech read (a.k.a. “lip read”) is very much a concern; many hearing impaired persons use this to couple and process sounds with lip movement. Imagine going to a doctor’s appointment or some other important meeting and not being able to fully understand the masked person.
As one who now relies on a cochlear implant for hearing combined with speech reading, I did experience such hearing issues when in school and work life. I can only imagine the difficulties in communicating, I would have had with masking. Fortunately, most but not all of the doctors I interact with either drop their mask or wear a transparent shield.
Should masking be required in the future, school administrations should look at this issue of masking and its effect on students with hearing impairments. A simple question by a masked teacher to the masked students would be: Are you able to understand me? While most with normal hearing will be OK, it is the smaller number with difficulty understanding that we must be concerned with.
Michael V. Ernest, Catonsville