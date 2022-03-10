Baltimore Sun letters to the editor | READER COMMENTARY

In an article on unmasking in schools, there is a brief mention of a young student with a hearing disability in both ears and the resulting problem with masking (”Masks vanishg, but angst reappears,” March 9). Even with hearing aids and cochlear implants, removing the visual sense gained by speech reading seems to have been largely overlooked by the advocates of mandated masking. Such students are being short changed in their educations if this is not addressed. This is equally true in online instruction that does not have closed captioning.