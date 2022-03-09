Baltimore Sun letters to the editor | READER COMMENTARY

Holding out for a better contract a ‘huge gamble’ for Lamar Jackson
I think Lamar is hesitating to sign with the Ravens in anticipation of free agency and an even more mega contract (”Mike Preston: Ravens should be in no rush to offer QB Lamar Jackson contract extension,” March 8). He will be taking a huge gamble because he is under Ravens’ control for at least two more years. Also primarily running quarterbacks are more susceptible to career threatening injury, and a continuing decline in performance could significantly decrease his value.
Don Colburn, Havre de Grace
Recognizing our right to a clean environment
I would like to express my support for the Environmental Human Rights Amendment that is being considered in our General Assembly now “Legislating a ‘healthful environment’ for Marylanders,” March 3). The EHRA is a critical foundation for Maryland’s much-needed march into the future as a leader in environmental justice. If three-fifths of each chamber passes it, it will go on the ballot as a referendum in November for we the people to vote on it.
This amendment, should it become part of our Constitution, would ensure the right of every single resident of Maryland to a healthful environment. That means cleaner air, soil and water. That means restoration of our declining wildlife habitats. That means rehabilitation and reconstitution of areas degraded by lax enforcement of existing environmental laws. Even though Maryland in 1973 adopted the Maryland Environmental Policy Act, recognizing every resident’s fundamental and inalienable right to a clean environment, this fundamental right has not been protected. Our natural resources have not been preserved and protected. It’s past time to make that right.
Jacky Grindrod, Berlin
The Baltimore Sun’s article on the opioids lawsuit settlement, “Purdue Pharma agrees to settle” (March 4) merits its front page, above-the-fold placement. Maryland’s $132.2 million share, coupled with the to-be-determined Maryland portion of the $20 billion from Johnson & Johnson, will provide much-needed programs; treatment, recovery and harm reduction services; prevention efforts, and other initiatives, such as sober living housing.
The list of jurisdictions in the communities served by Voices of Hope that will benefit from these settlements is extensive and impressive: Harford and Cecil counties and the cities of Aberdeen, Bel Air, Havre de Grace, North East, and Perryville.
Forty-one units of government, including the State of Maryland, also will receive these funds within the next three months.
As a person in long-term recovery from substance use disorder (illicit drugs and alcohol) who works at Voices of Hope and serves on the board of Addiction Connections Resource, I want to offer three recommendations to the state and local policymakers who will decide where these funds go.
First, award the funds to evidence-based programs that have a record of positive, measurable outcomes. These include improving the quality of existing programs, more staff and staff training, more accessible hours of service, mobile vans for outreach and treatment, recovery housing and needs determined by their respective communities.
Second, concentrate the funds to community-based, nonprofit organizations that provide immediate, face-to-face services to people and families in crisis. Recovery community organizations too often struggle for funds to serve people who want and need help. These organizations don’t enjoy seven-figure endowment funds that mega-providers have. Moreover, many of these community groups offer 24/7 availability and don’t shut down at 5 p.m. or on weekends.
Third, fast track the awarding of these funds as soon as they’re received. Press reports on the Purdue settlement read that states, counties and cities have 60 days to prepare their plans. Start now! A poor precedent is that much of the funds from the American Rescue Plan, enacted last March, still have not been awarded or spent.
Too many Marylanders overdose, many fatally, every day. The drug company and distributors’ settlements offer the state and our communities real opportunities to reduce and reverse this drug epidemic. The time is now.
Don Mathis, Havre de Grace
The writer is a certified peer recovery specialist at Voices of Hope.
When talking top talent to play Baltimore, Billy Joel should be at the top of the list
I enjoyed reading Mike Klingaman’s article as a “recollection” piece, but I have one big issue (”When Elvis played to a sellout crowd of 12,000 in Baltimore,” March 3). He detailed past performers that really rocked in Baltimore. I know that there are others, but a big talent was missing: Billy Joel.
He played to a sellout crowd for the first concert at Oriole Park in 2019. Also, the M&T Bank Stadium in 2015. He even performed at Loyola in the ‘70s.
Again, a nice little article, but if you are going to name names, I would have included Billy Joel at the top of that list.
Michael Metzger, Owings Mills