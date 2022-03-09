Baltimore Sun letters to the editor | READER COMMENTARY

This amendment, should it become part of our Constitution, would ensure the right of every single resident of Maryland to a healthful environment. That means cleaner air, soil and water. That means restoration of our declining wildlife habitats. That means rehabilitation and reconstitution of areas degraded by lax enforcement of existing environmental laws. Even though Maryland in 1973 adopted the Maryland Environmental Policy Act, recognizing every resident’s fundamental and inalienable right to a clean environment, this fundamental right has not been protected. Our natural resources have not been preserved and protected. It’s past time to make that right.