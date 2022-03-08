Baltimore Sun letters to the editor | READER COMMENTARY

‘A nice warm feeling’ about Baltimore
Thank you so much for the front page on Monday, March 7th! I unrolled the paper to see pictures of these beautiful African American women and girls, smiling and talking about all the good work they’re doing in our city (”Success in Sisterhood”). And then there’s a cute little story about how woman was able to get her cellphone back (“A ‘classic Smalltimore’ moment”). And all of that is on the front page!
Then I turned the page, and on page 3 is a picture of some smiling firefighters working the crowd during the St Patrick’s parade in Annapolis. Further on there were other stories about the struggles of daily life and the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine, which I also read with interest. But seeing that front page and the smiling faces and the quaint stories, instantly brightened my day and gave me a nice warm feeling about my hometown of Baltimore. Thank you. Keep up the good work.
Peter McIver, Towson
Rona Rosenbam: a remarkable woman
Last week, The Sun noted the death of Rona Rosenbaum, who was one of Maryland’s most treasured gems. As members of the organization Rona founded, the Maryland Association for Parkinson’s Support (MAPS), we gathered by Zoom recently to remember Rona and celebrate all the amazing gifts she left as her legacy.
As we recognize International Women’s History Month, we want to add Rona to the list of most remarkable women in Maryland’s history. At the age of 82, the indomitable Rona started MAPS as a hub for families and care-partners of people with Parkinsonian diseases, including PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) and LBD (Lewy Body Dementia). She steered the organization for seven more years, remaining its board president until her death, March 2. MAPS now includes a wide range of vital medical and social resources, instructors and locations that host exercise classes for people with balance and mobility challenges, and, of course, the support groups that have become a lifeline for so many. Meeting initially in conference rooms, the groups have met regularly on Zoom since COVID-19 hit in March 2020.
Rona’s determination and wisdom in creating MAPS will endure, and all of us will forever remember her constant friendship, thoughtfulness, grit and insistence that we take care of ourselves in the long-haul journey that is common to those living with Parkinson’s disease. Thanks to Rona Rosenbaum, MAPS will carry on its mission to support thousands of families each week in Maryland.
Judith Friedman, Julie Ann Dobbs, Cathy Pokorny, Kay Schuyler, Tricia Rubacky
The writers are all members of MAPS; Ms. Friedman is its executive director.
The ‘People’s Convoy’: a win-win?
The timing of this ‘People’s Convoy is actually kind of amusing (”'People’s Convoy’ plans to circle Capital Beltway on Monday morning, organizer says,” March 7). The organizers pick a time to protest against mandatory masking when the pandemic is already winding down, and mandatory masking is ending.
So the followers donate their time, money and gasoline or diesel fuel to the cause because they think that prevention of disease is bad. Then, in a week or two, masking becomes optional, which was going to happen anyway. The organizers of the protest claim that they were the ones who freed the nation from the tyranny of public health.
Everyone is happy, even though the same freedom from masking would have happened at the same time even without the sacrifice of time, money and fuel that the organizers conned out of their followers.
Henry Farkas, Pikesville
MLB rewards teams that lose on purpose
Regardless of Mr. Ruiz’s attempt to equate “tanking” with “rebuilding,” they are two separate policies in Major League Baseball that can be combined as the Orioles have done for the past four years. In fact, most MLB teams can and do rebuild without tanking. (”MLB’s next CBA will try to address tanking. Here’s what that means for the Orioles’ rebuild,” March 7)
Let’s get this straight. In Major League Baseball, tanking is a policy of not spending money on payroll, losing and then benefiting from losing by “earning” better draft picks. It means that fans will be paying dearly for years of bad teams so that someday in the future there might be winning. The word I most closely associate with “tanking” is “cheating.” Tanking is losing on purpose. It is not merely rebuilding. Teams such as the Orioles are cheating the fans that have to endure terrible teams for years while the owners continue to make millions in TV money.
Major League Baseball rewards teams like the Orioles that tank by awarding them the best draft picks. That must change, and, frankly, I don’t care if it costs the season. I’m tired of supporting a system that rewards teams for losing on purpose. It’s a broken system and it is high time to fix it.
Dudley Thompson, Girdletree