Baltimore Sun letters to the editor | READER COMMENTARY

As we recognize International Women’s History Month, we want to add Rona to the list of most remarkable women in Maryland’s history. At the age of 82, the indomitable Rona started MAPS as a hub for families and care-partners of people with Parkinsonian diseases, including PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) and LBD (Lewy Body Dementia). She steered the organization for seven more years, remaining its board president until her death, March 2. MAPS now includes a wide range of vital medical and social resources, instructors and locations that host exercise classes for people with balance and mobility challenges, and, of course, the support groups that have become a lifeline for so many. Meeting initially in conference rooms, the groups have met regularly on Zoom since COVID-19 hit in March 2020.