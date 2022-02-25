As Russia invades Ukraine, Baltimore Sun readers analyze America’s role | READER COMMENTARY

Let’s just imagine for a moment that Mr. Trump and his devotees had succeeded in their attempt to overturn the election, and “stop the steal.” Thank God for Mike Pence! The U.S. would’ve ultimately become Vladimir Putin’s allies and would’ve been partners in Mr. Putin’s bid for world domination. That is, until Mr. Putin didn’t need us anymore. After all, Mr. Trump was, and probably remains, one of Mr. Putin’s biggest fans, and he remains in Mr. Putin’s pocket. There would have been U.S. troops right now in Ukraine helping the Russians to take it over. Eventually, this madness would’ve spread to Europe and the rest of the world. That would be, until China would’ve stopped the aggression once and for all — for all. If that happened, there would be no more free press. For that matter, there would be no human beings left on earth to read any newspaper.