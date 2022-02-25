As Russia invades Ukraine, Baltimore Sun readers analyze America’s role | READER COMMENTARY

Russians’ love of country drives them to extreme sacrifice
We double crossed Russia in 1990 on limiting NATO expansion east in exchange for Germany unification. And we fomented a revolt and a coup in 2014 to replace the Ukraine president as a prelude to continuing NATO expansion east. Mr. Putin had no intention of taking Crimea and eastern Ukraine before we deposed an elected president to push NATO east. President Barack Obama was as clueless about Russian history with invasions then as President Joe Biden is now. The apparatchiks that populate Washington are moving us toward a nuclear confrontation of our making. We were duped into massive expenditures of blood and treasure in Vietnam and multiple wars in the Middle East, all of which resulted in our defeat and retreat. Russia defeated the Mongols, Swedes, French and Germans when they invaded Mother Russia. PMr. utin will not accept another potential invader with NATO bases in Ukraine, 300 miles from Moscow. While Russians have had an intense disdain for their rulers, their love of country drives them to extreme sacrifice. This time around the results can be cataclysmic.
Charles Campbell, Woodstock
Imagine Trump’s Ukraine role if he were still president
Let’s just imagine for a moment that Mr. Trump and his devotees had succeeded in their attempt to overturn the election, and “stop the steal.” Thank God for Mike Pence! The U.S. would’ve ultimately become Vladimir Putin’s allies and would’ve been partners in Mr. Putin’s bid for world domination. That is, until Mr. Putin didn’t need us anymore. After all, Mr. Trump was, and probably remains, one of Mr. Putin’s biggest fans, and he remains in Mr. Putin’s pocket. There would have been U.S. troops right now in Ukraine helping the Russians to take it over. Eventually, this madness would’ve spread to Europe and the rest of the world. That would be, until China would’ve stopped the aggression once and for all — for all. If that happened, there would be no more free press. For that matter, there would be no human beings left on earth to read any newspaper.
All of you U.S. Senate and all other “conservative” Donald Trump stooges in states and cities, it’s time to open your eyes and see whom you have pledged your loyalties to. Do you think the U.S., led by “King Donald” would’ve helped to “stop the steal” in Ukraine? I don’t think so. Do we really want Donald Trump back in office in 2024? All of his stooges are paving the road with their voter suppression tactics and are continuing to keep the big lie alive as we speak.
George Hammerbacher, Baltimore
Should have shown our muscle
When Ukraine falls, how many crocodile tears will we cry? What defense will we try to claim when our inaction fails to protect another democracy? When will we (USA) realize the red line has been breached and words have used up their punch? The other NATO members certainly bear a responsibility. But, USA is “the top dog” and should have shown our muscle.
Leon Bridges, Baltimore
Russia learned an important lesson in 2014
In 2014, Russia illegally annexed Crimea. The United States and Europe issued sanctions against Russia. They failed to stop Vladimir Putin. Our punitive actions had no effect. Russia learned an important lesson. We’ll give speeches, issue sanctions and hold summits but nothing will be changed. So what’s to stop Russia now? Further, what’s to stop China from taking Taiwan and Hong Kong? What will we do? Will we issue more sanctions? But then again, Ukraine is not a member of NATO, nor is Taiwan or Hong Kong. Hence, our obligation isn’t declared. But, what happens when Belarus (a proxy of Russia) goes into Latvia or Lithuania, both NATO countries? Then what? That’s when the " rubber hits the road” in this " Brave New World.” What will the Brave New World look like in 10 years?
Jim Mundy, Ellicott City
Who will the modern Republican Party stand with?
Having read some world history beyond that taught in school, I am not surprised that Vladimir Putin, seeking to go down in Russian history books as a great leader of the Fatherland, has invaded Ukraine. Even going so far as to rattle his nuclear weapons saber, which places the world, including Russia, in mortal danger. Historically Russia has always sought to dominate its Eastern European neighbors.
So I am not surprised. What I will be interested in seeing is the reaction of the modern conservative Republican Party to this act of aggression. Since the aftermath of World War II, the Republican Party has blamed Franklin Roosevelt for having ceded to Communist Russia and Stalin the Eastern European countries after that war. In fact, William Buckley, one of, if not the founder of the modern conservative Republican Party, consistently made this claim against Roosevelt and the Democrats. It was one of the tenets on which the modern Republican Party was founded.
So here we are today. Russia has invaded its Eastern native Ukraine, our former Republican President is Mr. Putin’s best American friend and champion, and the money hungry Fox News owner Rupert Murdock and his likeminded news anchors are championing Mr. Putin’s “strong” actions.
So who will the modern Republican Party stand with? The World, or the nuclear saber rattling invader of Ukraine?
I will be waiting to see which way they decide to “twist.”
Joseph Costa, Baltimore
Align with Russian people and overthrow Putin
As we watch Putin invade Ukraine, it seems to me we must all (except possibly Donald Trump) be aware by now that this man is the epitome of evil and must be permanently removed from power, or just permanently removed, period.
But I think we are largely ignoring our greatest weapon to assist us in this goal: the Russian people. It is inconceivable to think that the average Russian citizen would support Mr. Putin’s actions, knowing that the consequences could escalate into a war that could threaten to annihilate all civilization on the Earth.
Though I have seen one TV news piece showing Russians on the streets of Moscow in vocal opposition, as well as a couple of newspaper columnists writing the same, I believe President Biden and all our NATO allies need to appeal directly to all Russian citizens to rise up and overthrow Mr. Putin, and offer them our unconditional aid in doing so, including the use of American military forces. Because this is what it will come to, when Mr. Putin does not stop with Ukraine. Yes, including the blood of our own young Americans, in the defense of the principles of a free society that we all hold dear. And they can have my 64-year old blood as well, if I can be of any use.
Back in the 1970s, while the Cold War still dragged on and the threat of nuclear war with the USSR still hung over us daily, I had the great fortune to meet and socialize with a group of Russians. They were some of the nicest, most fun-loving folks I have ever met. Indeed, this impression persists in me nearly 50 years later, to this day. Especially when I was born and raised in a culture to hate those “Commies.” That day with the Russians taught me not to judge by what you hear about a person, but rather by what is in their hearts.
C’mon President Biden, let’s make the Russian people are allies, and sweep Mr. Putin out with the rest of the garbage!
Robert Mills, Millers Island