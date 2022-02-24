UMMS: We’re focused on eliminating health care disparities | READER COMMENTARY

But these efforts alone are not enough. We must also look at the bigger picture and uncover where there are gaps and failures. We will examine patient outcomes from across our system and identify areas of disparity, develop robust plans to address those disparities and improve outcomes for affected individuals. We will develop new policies and procedures focusing on equity, diversity and inclusion, work with partners to examine which communities may be experiencing poorer health outcomes, develop services and solutions to address specific needs of neighborhoods and increase our partnerships with businesses that reflect the growing diversity of our community, patients and workforce.