UMMS: We’re focused on eliminating health care disparities | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun should be congratulated for its introspective look into the company’s history and past actions (“We are deeply and profoundly sorry,” Feb 18) affecting the Black community across Baltimore and the state of Maryland. All organizations who make the effort to examine how biases and actions have impacted their practices and operations ought to be commended.
The health care industry certainly has an opportunity to do the same. Many times, barriers to equitable care are rooted in larger, systemic issues that can lead to health disparities for entire communities or groups of people. We’re working hard to eliminate these obstacles for every individual who walks through our doors.
The past few years have been a wake-up call for many to the structural inequities, injustices and systems in place that have created barriers for people based on their race, ethnicity, religious beliefs, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity. Many institutions have begun to acknowledge the injustices that disenfranchised and minoritized populations have endured, and similar to The Sun’s reckoning, have begun to reconcile past transgressions. However, there is long way to go.
At the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), we have been evaluating how we’re addressing equity, diversity and inclusion across our organization. We have been having tough conversations, transparently examining our practices and policies and truly listening to our employees, patients and neighbors. As a result, we are focusing on a transformative plan that outlines our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.
UMMS is committed to taking actions and implementing changes that will reduce, and eventually eliminate health care disparities. For example, earlier this month we stopped estimating kidney function using a race-based diagnostic formula that placed African Americans at a disadvantage in receiving care for chronic kidney disease, the first step in our effort to eliminate race-based medicine in care delivery practices.
Other measures we are taking focus on improving the diversity in our workforce, refocusing on delivering culturally competent care, ensuring we have appropriate language interpretation available at all of our sites, meeting the spiritual needs of all our patients, ensuring our facilities are accessible to all, and addressing transportation issues that impact access to health care.
But these efforts alone are not enough. We must also look at the bigger picture and uncover where there are gaps and failures. We will examine patient outcomes from across our system and identify areas of disparity, develop robust plans to address those disparities and improve outcomes for affected individuals. We will develop new policies and procedures focusing on equity, diversity and inclusion, work with partners to examine which communities may be experiencing poorer health outcomes, develop services and solutions to address specific needs of neighborhoods and increase our partnerships with businesses that reflect the growing diversity of our community, patients and workforce.
As a health care leader and as anchor institutions in the communities we serve across our diverse state, we owe this to the people of Maryland and are committed to these efforts moving forward.
Roderick K. King, Baltimore; Dr. King is senior vice president and the chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer for the University of Maryland Medical System.
Dr. Joseph L. Wright, Upper Marlboro, is vice president and chief health equity officer at UMMS.