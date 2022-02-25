Actions matter: Baltimore Sun readers weigh in on the newspaper’s apology for a history of racist coverage | COMMENTARY

Thank you for the article, well overdue. I think if you highlight some of the great things Black men are doing in the community, whether it’s done by Black fraternities or through the Black church, it would be a great start. You have Black guys mentoring young Black boys throughout Maryland, particularly in Baltimore. I know of one organization, the Nu Sigma Sigma Alumni chapter of Phi Beta Sigma, that for sure would love to share the many things they are doing and have been doing. I also think the paper should show more positive images of people of color going about their daily lives such as doctor’s, lawyer’s, preachers, engineers and fathers. These images would uplift an generation of kids who have seen so many negative images. Finally, I think the paper good do a better job showing all images of all people getting along and interacting more. I would love to connect the paper with my organization which is Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.