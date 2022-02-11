Russia and Ukraine: How should the world respond? | READER COMMENTARY

He would have left office in 2024, but he found a way to get around term limits. It was through an eye wash of a referendum, that the clever leader achieved his aim. He first got the Russian parliament to pass a constitutional amendment that would keep him in power until 2036, when he will be 83 years old, and he made sure that the regional governments and the courts were on the same page as the Russian parliament. In July of 2020 he put the amendment to keep him in power, to a vote. With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the vote went on for 7 days. As usual the election was beset by irregularities, not that Putin cared. The referendum had many popular measures in it, and Russians who wanted to vote for the popular measures had no choice but to vote to keep Mr. Putin in power until 2036. It was all or nothing and this way Mr. Putin got 70% of Russian voters to agree with his power grab.