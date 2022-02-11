Russia and Ukraine: How should the world respond? | READER COMMENTARY

What’s being done to defuse tensions?
I wish there was more reporting on efforts to defuse the tensions over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. Now is the time to work toward a peaceful solution, not to build up forces until a simple mistake could trigger a horrible, violent response from either side (”Give Putin what he wants to prevent war: Bar Ukraine from NATO,” Feb. 1).
I am not a fan of Vladimir Putin. He is a dictator of the worst kind, but how is his concern about stationing NATO troops in Ukraine different from John Kennedy’s action to stop the former Soviet Union from stationing missiles in Cuba during what we now know as the Cuban missile crisis?
We should not bring Ukraine into NATO, but we should sign a pact with Ukraine offering immediate assistance should any nation take aggressive actions against its sovereignty.
I am not a student of foreign affairs, but it seems we are at a point where each side needs to “save face” to step back from the brink of war. Keeping Ukraine out of NATO would allow Mr. Putin to withdraw his threat of an invasion. A treaty with Ukraine would allow us to express our strong support for an ally. We must act now to prevent a war.
Kevin D. Cleary, Baltimore
Do we want a World War III?
An open letter to our senators: The only way that I can see Russia pulling back on a conflict with Ukraine is for NATO to do an emergency admitting of Ukraine into NATO. Otherwise, why are we just anticipating Russia’s advance rather than fighting it at the bud (admittedly, we may be already past the bud). Why only issue words to confront Russia? Why not issue deeds and prevent an all-out war throughout Europe? If Russia invades Ukraine, Ukraine will fall; it is too small. Why is NATO waiting around? Why is the USA just waiting around? And after Ukraine, then what? And since Russia will be successful, why wouldn’t China then be empowered to attack Taiwan? And we will just sit around talking big and doing nothing? Do we want a World War III?
Leon Bridges, Baltimore
Putin is emulating Soviet behavior
Back when Russia was the Soviet Union, it would bully, intimidate and sometimes invade members of the Eastern Bloc to maintain pliant regimes. Vladimir Putin, who rues the collapse of the Soviet Union, is trying to emulate Soviet behavior by massing more than 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine and threatening invasion, all because Ukraine wants stronger ties with the West (”Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war,” Feb. 3).
President Biden has rallied the NATO Alliance to make clear to Mr. Putin that there will be significant consequences if Russia invades Ukraine.
If there ever was a reason to be thankful that Donald Trump is no longer in office, this is it. Mr. Trump excused Mr. Putin’s brutish behavior and undermined NATO. If Mr. Trump were still president, I have little doubt that Russian troops would be occupying Kyiv and the NATO alliance would be splintered, all to the detriment of U.S. security and democracy in the West.
Dana Stein, Pikesville
The writer is a state delegate for District 11 in Baltimore County.
Voters didn’t put Putin in power
The letter to the editor titled, “Ukraine and NATO let’s be sensible” (Feb. 9) has a glaring error. The letter writer says that “both Russia and the United States have leaders who need to show they are tough enough to face off against each other and to please the voters who put them in power.” Vladimir Putin was not put in power by the voters of Russia. Mr. Putin has made sure there is no opposition to him in Russia. His opponent Alexie Navalny was poisoned and now he’s in prison. The Russian opposition has consistently called Russian elections a sham. Mr. Putin has held power in one form or another in Russia since 1999. He has thwarted and destroyed dissidents to remain in power. He and his cronies control the Duma, the state media, the courts and the economy.
He would have left office in 2024, but he found a way to get around term limits. It was through an eye wash of a referendum, that the clever leader achieved his aim. He first got the Russian parliament to pass a constitutional amendment that would keep him in power until 2036, when he will be 83 years old, and he made sure that the regional governments and the courts were on the same page as the Russian parliament. In July of 2020 he put the amendment to keep him in power, to a vote. With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the vote went on for 7 days. As usual the election was beset by irregularities, not that Putin cared. The referendum had many popular measures in it, and Russians who wanted to vote for the popular measures had no choice but to vote to keep Mr. Putin in power until 2036. It was all or nothing and this way Mr. Putin got 70% of Russian voters to agree with his power grab.
So it is not true that Mr. Putin has to do anything to please the voters who put him in power, because in reality they didn’t put him in power, he put himself in power. As for Mr. Biden having to face off to Mr. Putin to please the voters who put him in power, that notion is far-fetched and Mr. Biden will not be pleasing the voters who put him in power by starting an unnecessary and costly war with Russia.
Usha Nellore, Bel Air