Take that, Tucker | READER COMMENTARY

If you want to find the best in Baltimore look inside the hearts of the many citizens who live there. Who care and look out for one another. Look at all the hard-working people trying to raise their children with good morals and doing their best every day. Pray for our leaders and vote for those that will make the changes we need to fight crime and help our troubled youth. This is the desire and what is in the hearts of so many good people living in Baltimore. What the haters should know is that the true beauty of Baltimore lies in it’s people’s hearts. Who are keeping hope and love alive being positive working hard and uplifting one another daily. We are a people praying for God to bless and heal our land.