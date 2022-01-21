Marilyn Mosby: Wronged or wrongdoer? | READER COMMENTARY

Comptroller Bill Henry asserts that there is “no reason” for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby “to step aside.” I beg to disagree. The fact is there is no justification for Ms. Mosby to continue to hold on to the awesome power of her office while the criminal proceedings against her play out. Every single prosecution in Baltimore City is brought in her name. The charges the U.S. Department of Justice brought against her, if proven, relate directly to a lack of honesty and integrity in several personal financial transactions. While Ms. Mosby has every right to defend herself, she does not have the right to taint the entire criminal justice process with the scent of her own alleged perjury. Please Ms. Mosby, at least this time do the right thing and free the citizens of Baltimore from the burden of your personal baggage.