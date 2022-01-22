Democracy’s death? Readers weigh in on state of the union | READER COMMENTARY

We live in a pseudo-democracy. Votes are not equal. The Electoral College, enshrined in the Constitution, has carved this concept in stone with little to no likelihood of it being abolished. The Constitution also declared lofty and fantastical Enlightenment concepts of liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all, which are, in truth, impossible to attain. Rights for women and Black people have been hard-fought and continue to this day to be battlegrounds. The idealism of the founders has always been a fairy tale; they never had the imagination to conceive how real human Americans could take, for example, a small bit of their ideas and turn the country into an arsenal of weapons.