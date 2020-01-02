The Sun reported the legislation will lower drug prices and allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. I urge Democrats in the House and the Senate: Do not stop there. Continue working on lowering health care costs by addressing the issue of surprise medical billing, which reportedly affects 140 million Americans. Surprise medical billing happens when patients go to a hospital that is in their insurance network and get a “surprise” bill for care by an emergency room doctor who is not in their network. Fortunately, there is a proven solution the problem of surprise billing. In 2015, New York implemented a system called independent dispute resolution (IDR), which takes the patient completely out of a dispute between a health provider and insurance companies. New York has saved $400 million dollars and seen a 34% decrease in its out-of-network care rates. The best part is that patients are only responsible for their usual co-payment and in-network costs.