In response to Lynne Agress’s op-ed about helping seniors keep their minds stimulated (“Helping seniors keep their minds young,” Dec. 30), I would like to recommend the programs of the Community College of Baltimore County, the programs of synagogues and churches, the programs of Roland Park Country School and more. I have been taking courses ranging from the History of First Ladies to the History of Rock and Roll. There are too many courses to enumerate in this short response. However, the values of them are innumerable. In addition to the sheer joy of information is the exposure to meeting new people and interacting with them. Being an octogenarian does not mean sitting around waiting to die. There is so much available that makes makes me thankful each day and waking up to greet the day with joy and anticipation.