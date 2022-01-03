Yes, guns are to blame for Baltimore homicides | READER COMMENTARY

In a city deeply affected by violence and the resulting trauma, there’s no way to wipe the slate clean and start from scratch. But there are ways to tackle gun violence, by acknowledging the sources of the problems and facing them with focused funding and with specific legislation. This is no time to stick our heads in the sand and pretend guns are not a problem. If anything, it is time to ramp up all these efforts and move more quickly. Pick an action with a local group or by contacting your local, state or federal legislator — but do something.