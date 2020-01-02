I was so glad to see that the Baltimore Sun found the life of my wife, Brigitte Jacobson, as amazing and full as I did (“Brigitte Jacobson, a retired Navy lieutenant commander and pilot, dies,” Dec. 30). She accomplished much and was a leader in countless ways, and her life deserved the space afforded it in the obituary section. Unfortunately, Jet Magazine got it wrong in 1994 when they printed that she was the first black female battalion commander of a ROTC battalion. According to her parents, Brigitte was the third or fourth to fill those shoes. Brigitte had no role in the error, and it was quickly pointed out by the actual first black female ROTC Commander. Brigitte was a stickler for the facts; she would want this noted.