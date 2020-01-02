The late Congressman Elijah Cummings was much more to Baltimore than Marylander of the Year (“2019 Marylander of the Year: Elijah Cummings,” Dec. 28). I propose that a street be re-named Cummings Avenue. Perhaps his name could replace that of one of our illustrious slaveholders -- for example, there are three streets named for John Eager Howard. If erasing a name from Baltimore’s past is too controversial, Broadway would be a good choice.