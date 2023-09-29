Everyone has a Brooks Robinson story; death of Oriole great stirs memories | READER COMMENTARY

FILE - Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson (5) leaps across the infield to congratulate pitcher Dave McNally (19) and Orioles catcher Andy Etchebarren (8) after the final out in a World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Baltimore, on Oct. 9, 1966. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File) (BOB DAUGHERTY/AP)

Take the ‘Be Like Brooks’ pledge

As Dan Rodricks says in his commentary “Forever Brooks, a fixture in Baltimore long after his baseball days” (Sept. 26), everyone has a Brooks story. I know I do! But I wanted to do more than talk about a Brooks encounter to honor our greatest hero.

I teach a fitness class. And so today I asked my participants if they would for a single day take the BLB pledge to “Be Like Brooks.” What a challenge — a complete day of smiling, active listening and genuine cheerfulness!

I’m so pleased that my group agreed to try, and I know for me BLB Day will be a test. But I can’t think of a better way to honor the man we’ve all come to love and call our own.

— Linda Schwartz, Parkville

A favorite sports memory: Brooks Robinson in the 1966 World Series

The classic photo of Brooks Robinson seemingly levitating after sweeping the Dodgers in the 1966 World Series is familiar to most Baltimoreans of a certain age. My father took me to that game, and it is one of my first sports memories. A few years ago when my father died, we went through a shoe box of memorabilia he had saved over many decades. Buried in that pile of report cards and photos was the Upper Reserved ticket stub from that game 4. Face price: $6.50. Worth every penny.

— Neil kahn, Baltimore

A lefty in all but baseball

Brooks Robinson came to my high school school in the late 1970s to speak at an adult education evening class. I attended the session and had the honor of walking him back to his car. I had noticed he was signing autographs with his left hand. As a lefty, I noticed immediately and asked him about it while we were walking. He told me he was a natural left-hander and did everything left-handed except play baseball! What a testament to his athleticism.

— Jane Taeger, St. Augustine, FL

Thank God for that country boy

In a recent letter to the editor of The Baltimore Sun, it was suggested that the time had come to retire John Denver’s popular song at the stadium. In my mind there is no one who personified the foot-tapping joy of “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” more than Brooks Robinson! Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Brooks gave us our most cherished memories of everything good about the game of baseball! Thank God for THAT country boy!

— Welby Loane, Towson

