Disruptive minority takes up majority of teacher time | READER COMMENTARY

As the spouse of a teacher, I can’t disagree more with The Baltimore Sun regarding the use of virtual learning for problem students (“Online learning a poor choice to punish Baltimore County students,” Aug. 28).

Year after year, I listen to the horror stories of the one or two students who command 90% of the teacher’s time, patience and compassion. Meanwhile, the other 20 or so students are forced to try to learn in a difficult environment, constantly distracted or disrupted by outbursts, temper tantrums, disrespect and refusal to cooperate.

Advertisement

It isn’t fair that one or two students can have such a disproportionate negative impact on a class.

I am constantly in awe of the level of love, thoughtfulness, time and their own money teachers devote to these students. It is certainly something I am not capable of, as it requires a special human being.

Advertisement

When I see the documentation requirements, the continued learning requirements, the administrative requirements placed on teachers, in addition to the normal class preparation and actual teaching, I am in awe of the level of commitment these men and women have.

Their job is difficult enough without having to deal with a tiny minority of disruptive, disrespectful, sometimes physically aggressive students.

If a student refuses to act with respect toward the teacher and their classmates, they should not be allowed in class. PERIOD. Their parents have failed, not the school system.

Instead of devoting so much of our resources to the one or two disruptive students, let’s devote that time and effort toward the vast majority of students who are in class to learn and exhibit the decency and values we propose to extol. Reward the students who are there to learn.

— Andrew Kelly, Sparks Glencoe

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.