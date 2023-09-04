Rodricks, Moore and Obama could solve the country’s public service problem | READER COMMENTARY

Sun columnist Dan Rodricks has written about public service and leadership for years.

Gov. Wes Moore has put in place a Service Year Program after graduation for Baltimore City high school students to help prepare them better for future jobs.

Former President Barack Obama launched a leadership program in Africa in 2018 that has since spread to Europe and the United States.

These three multi-talented gentlemen should get together with someone like Erin Moran, the writer of the op-ed “Baltimore needs ‘built leaders’ now more than ever before” (Aug. 28), to design a stupendous Maryland program that would actually prepare our young people for public service jobs, nationally and internationally. Such a program possibly could win worldwide acclaim and improve the public service actions of elected officials.

When watching the clumsy efforts of our elected congressional members, and their inability to work together at the national level; something needs to happen BIG TIME to take our Democracy to the next level. It has been 236 years since our Constitution was written, it is time for an update that matches the evolution in our lifestyles and cultures in order to save the country we once hoped to live in.

— Celie Hanauer, Darlington

