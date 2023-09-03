Abundance of fish species in Chesapeake Bay likely feast for dolphins | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks reported that dolphins are appearing in the Chesapeake Bay in increasingly large numbers and over a wider range (“Dan Rodricks: Dolphins in the Chesapeake Bay; here’s what their presence tells us — and doesn’t,” Aug. 31). It is certainly good news that one of the most beloved animal groups on the planet is doing so well in our area. Dan points out that this is occurring despite a D+ grade on the bay’s health given by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and reports on possible reasons for this. However, there was no information regarding the specific diet of these fish-eating mammals and the apparent fact that there is a superabundance of many species of fish in the bay right now.

While I do not dispute the Chesapeake Bay Foundation report, the weekly Fishing Report on the Department of Natural Resources website has consistently indicated that there are large numbers of different fish species in the bay and that some are growing quite large. Unfortunately, many of these fish are considered invasive species in the bay, mainly northern snakeheads and catfish, especially blue catfish. Still, there are large numbers of other species reported, including striped bass (rockfish), bluefish, white perch, Norfolk spot, croakers, weakfish (sea trout), black and red drum and even cobia. The ecology of the bay has certainly changed, but some of our favorite fish species are apparently thriving nonetheless. It would be interesting to know which of these species are particularly favored by dolphins, but I suspect that this abundance of food is a major factor in their appearance in our bay.

— Edward Leslie Ansel, Owings Mills

