Offshore fish farming hurts climate and economy | READER COMMENTARY

I built my livelihood on sustainable seafood by fishing and farming on the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, supporting the bay and coastal communities from Maryland to Alaska that catch local, native fin and shellfish, and then supplying seafood lovers with a nutritious protein. I’m disgusted to see an industry trade group, Stronger America Through Seafood, promoting offshore fish farming and claiming it is a solution to climate change and warming waters (“The climate battle comes in many forms. Fish farming is one solution we can all get behind,” Aug. 23).

A deep dive into some of the world’s top science journals, including Marine Mammal Science and Nature, and reports by the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization, tells a clear story: Massive offshore fish farms negatively impact our delicate ocean neighborhoods and shifts local jobs elsewhere. First, it will only exacerbate the problem by overfishing forage fish. Most farmed marine fish need large amounts of fish in their feed; much of this comes from wild fish, like menhaden and other small fish that are essential to the diet of marine wildlife, such as birds, dolphins and other fish.

Second, accumulated waste from intensive finfish farming (excess feed, fish poop and chemicals) flow from the net pens into surrounding waters. This excess nitrogen can contribute to algae blooms and lower oxygen levels in our marine waters. What’s more, antibiotics, pesticides and the released chemicals (e.g., organophosphates, cypermethrin) used to keep cages clean are often known to cause cancer, and to be toxic to marine life.

Third, offshore fish farming has a massive carbon footprint because of the global sourcing, capturing, blending, and shipping of feed inputs that go into fish feed. Then, keeping the fish in cages, feeding them, medicating them, servicing the pens, and harvesting the fish require substantial infrastructure and additional resources.

There are aquaculture systems, such as small-scale coastal shellfish and kelp farms, that can benefit both the marine ecosystem and our coastal communities. We have some of these farms right here in Maryland. We actually already have enough landed fish to feed the U.S., if processed domestically. Right now, U.S. landed fish is flown across the world to be processed cheaply, then flown back as imports. This is a huge carbon footprint! Investing in U.S. waterfront infrastructure could help mitigate a changing climate and warming waters. What will definitely not help is industrial offshore fish farming.

— Ron Williams Jr., Smith Island

