Mayland should give away 100 O’s tickets per game | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun

Dudley Thompson had an excellent idea for recognizing the treasure that the Orioles are for Baltimore (“Maryland should buy the Orioles from Angelos,” Aug. 31). I have a more modest suggestion.

This spring I had the good fortune of sitting next to the governor and his son at Oriole Park along with other O’s fans. A lot of Baltimore residents don’t have the financial resources for this time-honored family tradition.

What if the state bought 100 tickets for each home game and made them available to a kid and their parent who otherwise wouldn’t think of attending a game? These could be bought from resellers to allow these folks to sit alongside longtime fans. Such a gesture could also be a way for Mr. Angelos to show his love for the city.

This would be one small way to bring our two Baltimores together and give kids a chance to spend the night at a gun-free venue rather than in a gun free-for-all neighborhood.

— Eric Greene, Annapolis

