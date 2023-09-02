Mayland should give away 100 O’s tickets per game | READER COMMENTARY

Dudley Thompson had an excellent idea for recognizing the treasure that the Orioles are for Baltimore (“Maryland should buy the Orioles from Angelos,” Aug. 31). I have a more modest suggestion.

This spring I had the good fortune of sitting next to the governor and his son at Oriole Park along with other O’s fans. A lot of Baltimore residents don’t have the financial resources for this time-honored family tradition.

What if the state bought 100 tickets for each home game and made them available to a kid and their parent who otherwise wouldn’t think of attending a game? These could be bought from resellers to allow these folks to sit alongside longtime fans. Such a gesture could also be a way for Mr. Angelos to show his love for the city.

This would be one small way to bring our two Baltimores together and give kids a chance to spend the night at a gun-free venue rather than in a gun free-for-all neighborhood.

— Eric Greene, Annapolis

