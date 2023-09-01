Heads should roll over Howard County school bus fiasco | READER COMMENTARY

Shame on you Howard County. In the news all last year, all you heard about was the school bus problem. Now on the first day of school parents are blindsided by the same problem (“Howard superintendent says canceled bus routes will be restored next week; 70 out-of-state drivers flown in,” Aug. 30). Someone should be looking for a new job. You cannot convince me that this problem was unknown by the county leaders and the school system administration before the first day of school. Responsible — or irresponsible — parties should be removed from their jobs; they had all summer to remedy this problem. Your taxpayer money at work?

— C. Bennett, Bel Air

