Trump’s mug shot should have run on front page | READER COMMENTARY

The major headline on the front page of the Aug. 26 print edition of The Baltimore Sun reading “Booking begins a long process” was accompanied by a large photo of Donald Trump speaking to reporters at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked and charged with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election. In the same edition, near the bottom of page 5, was a much smaller headline reading “Trump camp finds ways of monetizing mug shot” accompanied by a tiny photo of his mug shot after being booked and charged at the Fulton County Jail. A large mug shot would have been the better choice for the front page.
— W. Rogers, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.