Trump’s mug shot should have run on front page | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
This handout image released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on August 24, 2023 shows the booking photo of former US President Donald Trump. (Photo by -/FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/AFP via Getty Images) The picture, which has yet to be released, is set to become a world-famous image as Trump fights multiple criminal cases at the same time as running to regain the White House in next year's election. (Photo by FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by -/FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/AFP via Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

The major headline on the front page of the Aug. 26 print edition of The Baltimore Sun reading “Booking begins a long process” was accompanied by a large photo of Donald Trump speaking to reporters at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked and charged with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election. In the same edition, near the bottom of page 5, was a much smaller headline reading “Trump camp finds ways of monetizing mug shot” accompanied by a tiny photo of his mug shot after being booked and charged at the Fulton County Jail. A large mug shot would have been the better choice for the front page.

— W. Rogers, Baltimore

