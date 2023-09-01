Trump’s mug shot should have run on front page | READER COMMENTARY

This handout image released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on August 24, 2023 shows the booking photo of former US President Donald Trump. (Photo by -/FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/AFP via Getty Images) The picture, which has yet to be released, is set to become a world-famous image as Trump fights multiple criminal cases at the same time as running to regain the White House in next year's election. (Photo by FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by -/FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/AFP via Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (-/FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/A)

The major headline on the front page of the Aug. 26 print edition of The Baltimore Sun reading “Booking begins a long process” was accompanied by a large photo of Donald Trump speaking to reporters at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked and charged with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election. In the same edition, near the bottom of page 5, was a much smaller headline reading “Trump camp finds ways of monetizing mug shot” accompanied by a tiny photo of his mug shot after being booked and charged at the Fulton County Jail. A large mug shot would have been the better choice for the front page.

— W. Rogers, Baltimore

