Harford County Pollinator Garden Trail launch a ‘joyful’ success | READER COMMENTARY

What a wonderful, joyful day we had on Saturday Aug. 26, to celebrate the launch of the Pollinator Gardens Trail at the Harford County Agricultural Center. This initiative was born out of an awesome partnership between the Harford County Master Gardeners and Harford land Trust in an effort to educate the community about the importance of pollinators, to invite residents to visit a variety of gardens around Harford County, and to inspire people to create their own pollinator habitats and pathways.

While master gardeners worked a number of tables and handled the many behind-the-scenes tasks, we are immensely grateful to the many community organizations that participated in this inaugural event. And we were delighted that Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly and many other county officials were able to join us, along with our guest speakers: Dave Webb, who spoke about “Moths: Nature’s Unheralded Pollinators,” and Ed Snodgrass, who shared information on “Attracting Healthy Pollinator Populations to Your Gardens.”

The community turnout was amazing. We hope that the children’s talk, kids activities offered at numerous tables, the opportunity to talk with experts about gardening for pollinators, and the many door prizes made for a fun-filled and educational experience.

On behalf of University of Maryland Extension, Harford County Coordinator Joyce Browning, Harford County Master Gardeners, and Harford Land Trust — thank you for your support and participation. You all helped to make our event an incredible success that truly exceeded our expectations. We hope to host an annual celebration of pollinators and would be thrilled if all of you would join us in the future!

— Lee Ann Graul, Bel Air

The writer is a Harford County Master Gardener and lead for the Pollinator Gardens Trail.

