Maryland should buy the Orioles from Angelos | READER COMMENTARY

John Angelos, always searching for that perfect private/public agreement, should sell the Orioles to the state of Maryland for its value of $1.71 billion.

What could be more perfect than to free Mr. Angelos of the terrible financial burden of ownership that he constantly complains about?

We know the team makes money and has appreciated greatly in value. The state makes investments, and other municipalities own teams around the country. How would the citizens of Maryland feel about it? That rainy day fund could brighten the skies over Baltimore. Or sell bonds. Oriole bonds? I’m in.

Gov. Wes Moore should rid our city of the current owner who seems content to scare the fans to see if he can scare up more money. It’s our team in every way except ownership. Let’s make our team a permanent fixture regardless of the whims and fancies of a billionaire.

— Dudley Thompson, Girdletree

