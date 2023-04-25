City schools should be open Monday through Friday during summer | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore City public school should open on Fridays for summer school (“Baltimore City and school leaders struggle over summer programming for youth facing curfew,” April 20). Kids need safe and healthy opportunities year-round, but summers can be particularly difficult due to exposure to expected bumps in gun violence outside of school.

Everytown for Gun Safety reports that from 2017 to 2021, an average of 38% of gun homicides and non-fatal shootings in Baltimore occurred between May 1 and August 31. Eleven teens have died from gunshots since the beginning of the year and another 28 have been wounded.

Advertisement

Strong and engaging programs like Elev8 and the Y operate in schools, but will be forced to give up Friday programming if the current plan for operating four days a week remains.

Let’s lean into our strengths in Baltimore and protect our kids, while giving them stimulating programs during a long, hot summer.

Advertisement

— Elaine Arndt, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.