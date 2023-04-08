Saving Social Security and Medicare should be common sense | READER COMMENTARY

The easy and most probably correct answer to your article (“Can a dysfunctional Congress rescue Social Security and Medicare from disaster?,” April 3) is a definite NO!

The National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform (aka Simpson-Bowles) in 2010 proposed many fixes to reduce the National Debt and help sustain Social Security and Medicare…to no avail. Both the right wing and the left wing found too many faults to push any of the recommendations to fruition.

Advertisement

The current atmosphere with both the left silo and the right silo talking past each other is much worse. None are interested in real problem solving unless they get their way.

As suggested, a nonpartisan task force should be set up to come up with a plan. No lawyers, journalists, or politicians. Should be composed of government budgeting experts, actuaries, and CPAs. Their findings should be final.

Advertisement

This makes sense…so will not happen.

Too bad for us hard working and tax paying citizens.

— Lyle Rescott, Marriottsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.