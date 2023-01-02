‘Highway to Nowhere’ nothing like York Road, Greenmount suggestions | READER COMMENTARY

Comparing the “suggested transit developments in the north-south corridor ... along York Road and Greenmount Avenue” to the Highway to Nowhere in terms of “disrupted businesses” and “people with nowhere convenient to get goods or services” is ridiculous (”Greenmount Avenue would be hurt by subway line,” Dec. 27). The beneficiaries of the Highway To Nowhere included nobody in West Baltimore. It was solely to accommodate automobiles speeding through West Baltimore to avoid it entirely. The intent of new transit options proposed by an incoming Democratic administration is the opposite; namely to help people along both ends of the benighted York Road/Greenmount corridor to access schools, employment and businesses.

The expense of the Highway to Nowhere was mammoth as opposed to any of the transit options proposed. In the 1990s the mayor of Milwaukee calculated that he could build 20 miles of light rail for the cost of one inter-city interstate cloverleaf. The scope of the Highway to Nowhere was significantly more massive than one cloverleaf. The picture of the highway to nowhere says it all: You are talking 12 blocks of a subterranean passage that would accommodate an army with several blocks north south also obliterated and festooned with concrete. It’s been a while since anything like a subway was built in Baltimore. But even a subway, the most invasive of any of the transit options proposed is not anywhere near the scorched earth of interstate highway construction and life pretty much goes on as usual above ground.

Last, but not least, there are no residents with an address for York Road north of Towson. Who would want to live there? Anybody who once did has met their Maker by now. It is one failed strip mall/fry pit after another until Shawan Road. The number of businesses that have failed and retail businesses refitted for a second third or fourth try at profitable viability along York Road is a truly ghastly example of the definition of insanity attributed to Albert Einstein. Namely being the repetition of the same thing over and over again while expecting different results.

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore