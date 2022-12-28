Maryland’s mishandling of college funds ripe for class-action lawsuit | READER COMMENTARY

This issue — “Scores of parents report being locked out of a troubled Maryland college savings plan as tuition payments loom” (Dec. 22) — is ripe for a class-action lawsuit. The problem with class action lawsuits is that they take a really long time to wend their way through the courts.

The whole cause of the mess with the plan is that the state didn’t oversee it properly during the years that it was being poorly administered. Someone probably stole lots of the funds, and nobody noticed. That’s not the fault of the folks who contributed to the fund. It’s the fault of the state for not figuring it out sooner.

If a class action lawyer wants to take it up, she should aim for a court injunction that requires the state of Maryland to pay the college tuition of all the currently enrolled beneficiaries of the plan while the audit process is going on.

That’s what I would do if I were a lawyer.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville