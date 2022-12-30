Kudos to Dan Rodricks for reminding us to appreciate life’s wonders | READER COMMENTARY

What a refreshing article by Dan Rodricks (”Dan Rodricks: Holiday wishes for Sun readers near and far,” Dec. 23). He wished for us special moments from some of the simplest pleasures of life. How refreshing in these times of vitriol and pain. A step back to treasure some of the joys from the simplest of things that surround us but also joy from sharing ourselves with our fellow man. I wish for him continued joy in these pleasures but also the ability to point all this out to us. Some times we are just too caught up in ourselves to stop and appreciate these wonders.

— Dovey Kahn, Towson