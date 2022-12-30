Biden’s lies few and far between compared to Trump’s | READER COMMENTARY

I would like to take issue with the recent letter (“Trump and Biden have something in common: They both lie,” Dec. 23) in which the writer invokes moral equivalency to the lies told by President Biden and those by former President Donald Trump. Surely, one cannot compare the occasional lies and gaffes told by President Biden to the 30,573 verified false or misleading claims made by former President Donald Trump during his time in office. According to PolitiFact, a Pulitzer Prize winning nonprofit fact-checking project, Donald Trump uttered far more false statements than Barack Obama and Joe Biden combined during their first 100 days in office.

Of course, Joe Biden tells lies, as do all politicians. However, there is no way to equate the occasional falsehoods by Joe Biden to Donald Trump’s biggest enduring lie about the 2020 election being stolen from him, a lie that led to the insurrection at the Capitol and almost took down our democracy.

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville